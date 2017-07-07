Happy Birthday MSD: A Peek Into MS Dhoni's Effortless Fitness

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: July 07, 2017 10:45 IST
Mahi has been among the top wicket keepers in the world of international cricket. Speed and agility comes naturally to him also making him one of the fastest players to take runs between the wickets. Dhoni has often been regarded as one of the fittest players in the international cricket by experts and coaches including Stephen Fleming.
MS Dhoni: Food and Fitness Secrets
Dhoni has always been a lover of sports; besides cricket he takes great delight in playing football and badminton. Though you won't see him often flexing and pumping it up in the gym like his teammates, Dhoni ensures regular physical activity to keep his game up and his fitness well in form. Indian Cricket Team's official physiotherapist till the year 2008, John Gloster was once found stating that MS Dhoni is one of the fittest Indian players among others icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.
To be able to keep squatting while keeping the wicket and also turn out to bat in the second inning demand a lot of stamina, lower body strength and a rock-solid core - Dhoni seems to be acing it all effortlessly, with much finesse. Mahi has been quite vocal about his disinterest in sweating it out in the gym but has admitted to be a staunch follower of the fitness regime and diet routine recommended by the official trainers and the coach.
He attributes his fitness to his love for other sports and also to the place his folks originally hailed from - mountainous Almora of Uttrakhand.
When it comes to diet, MS Dhoni likes to keep it simple. His everyday meals are more of the regular ghar ka khana affair. Although the ex-Indian skipper takes great enjoyment in relishing Butter Chicken, his regular meals constitute a balance of all essential micronutrients including fibre and protein.
As Mahi ushers in the 36th year of his life, we wish for nothing else but the prosperity, success and good health of this ace cricketer. Happy Birthday Mahi!