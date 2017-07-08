NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
  More Than 16 Mn Fatal Lung Infections In 2015! Know These 5 Foods To Keep Your Lungs Strong

More Than 16 mn Fatal Lung Infections in 2015! Know these 5 Foods to Keep Your Lungs Strong

   |  Updated: July 08, 2017 17:15 IST

Highlights
  • There are more than 33 million cases of RSV infection in children
  • Some countries accounted 16 million cases of a fatal lung infection
  • Here are five foods that can help to keep your lungs strong
Countries including India, China, Nigeria, Pakistan and Indonesia, accounted for over 16 million or half of the global estimated cases of a fatal lung infection called Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in 2015, researchers led by an Indian-origin person have revealed. RSV, according to the Journal Lancet is long recognised as the major viral pathogen of the respiratory tract of infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children younger than one year of age.

According to the study in the journal Lancet, there are more than 33 million cases of RSV infection in children under five each year worldwide. "We are at an opportune time to step up efforts to prevent RSV infection in young children. With more than 60 candidate vaccines in clinical development, it is likely that an RSV vaccine will be available in the next 5-7 years," said lead researcher Harish Nair, Professor at the University of Edinburgh.



Here are foods that can help to keep your lungs strong and strengthen your respiratory tract:



1. Garlic



Researchers found that 'allicin', a compound found in garlic can kill bacteria that trigger life threatening lung infections. Especially in people with cystic fibrosis which is a genetic disorder that mostly affects the lungs. Cystic fibrosis is a condition that affects cells that produce sweat, mucus and other digestive juices. The secretions are normally fluid and thin but for those suffering from cystic fibrosis, they are thick and sticky. And block passageways and tubes, especially in the lungs.
 

garlic

2. Walnuts



Walnuts are a rich source of fatty omega-3 acids, which help in fighting against various ailments related to respiration. One serving of walnuts daily will do the job.
 

walnut oilPhoto Credit: instagram/iherb

3. Citrus Fruits



Citrus fruits like orange can do wonders when it comes to looking after your respiratory system. These fruits contain vitamin B6 and C and iron that help the lungs transfer oxygen to cells more effectively. It also contains a natural anti-oxidant called beta-cryptoxanthin which makes a great source of keeping lungs healthy.
 

orange and basil

4. Onions



Onions have a natural anti-oxidant called quercetin that helps prevent various lung related ailments. Onions also contain vitamin B6 and C and other vital nutrients keeping your lungs hale and hearty.
 

white onion 620

5. Broccoli



Broccoli is a vegetable super rich in anti-oxidants. It consists of NRF-2 dependent characteristics and is considered as one of the best green foods for lungs.
 

broccoli

With Inputs from IANS


 

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  Lung InfectionFoodsHealth
