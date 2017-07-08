More Than 16 mn Fatal Lung Infections in 2015! Know these 5 Foods to Keep Your Lungs Strong

Highlights There are more than 33 million cases of RSV infection in children

Some countries accounted 16 million cases of a fatal lung infection

Here are five foods that can help to keep your lungs strong

According to the study in the journal Lancet, there are more than 33 million cases of RSV infection in children under five each year worldwide. "We are at an opportune time to step up efforts to prevent RSV infection in young children. With more than 60 candidate vaccines in clinical development, it is likely that an RSV vaccine will be available in the next 5-7 years," said lead researcher Harish Nair, Professor at the University of Edinburgh.

Here are foods that can help to keep your lungs strong and strengthen your respiratory tract:

1. Garlic

Researchers found that 'allicin', a compound found in garlic can kill bacteria that trigger life threatening lung infections. Especially in people with cystic fibrosis which is a genetic disorder that mostly affects the lungs. Cystic fibrosis is a condition that affects cells that produce sweat, mucus and other digestive juices. The secretions are normally fluid and thin but for those suffering from cystic fibrosis, they are thick and sticky. And block passageways and tubes, especially in the lungs.



2. Walnuts

Walnuts are a rich source of fatty omega-3 acids, which help in fighting against various ailments related to respiration. One serving of walnuts daily will do the job.



3. Citrus Fruits

Citrus fruits like orange can do wonders when it comes to looking after your respiratory system. These fruits contain vitamin B6 and C and iron that help the lungs transfer oxygen to cells more effectively. It also contains a natural anti-oxidant called beta-cryptoxanthin which makes a great source of keeping lungs healthy.



4. Onions

Onions have a natural anti-oxidant called quercetin that helps prevent various lung related ailments. Onions also contain vitamin B6 and C and other vital nutrients keeping your lungs hale and hearty.



5. Broccoli

Broccoli is a vegetable super rich in anti-oxidants. It consists of NRF-2 dependent characteristics and is considered as one of the best green foods for lungs.



With Inputs from IANS