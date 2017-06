Tracing the Journey of Murrabas from Central Asia to the Indian Kitchen

Highlights Murraba came down to the Indian kitchen possibly from Central Asia

The Royal Turkish kitchen had a separate section devoted to murraba

In Azerbajjan, the jams are part of every tea time table

It’s a spiced and sweet preserve that possibly has as many people who revile it as those who love it. Murabbas are not for everyone—and even before we begin this piece, here’s the disclaimer: I absolutely, staunchly, vehemently dislike it. But then I don’t care for European style jams either, and my revulsion with the murraba may have something to do with the fact that as children we were force fed quite a bit of it on grounds of good health.

Unlike the mangomurraba, popular in Gujarat, in UP, it is Amla ke Murraba that used to be quite popular at least within a social mileu engendered by the fabled composite Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb or culture of the region. While that culture may be marginalized today, the story of murraba is one that can keep it preserved, much like the fruit itself.



Murrabas possibly came down to the Indian kitchens from Central Asia, where they are a part of many regional culinary cultures. Georgian food, for instance, has preserved sweet fruit as part of the traditional desserts. In Azerbaijan, the jams are part of every tea time table. And the food of the Ottomans that borrows from all these traditions has murraba-making firmly in place. The royal Turkish kitchens had a separate section devoted to “rub” and “murraba”, styles of jams that were thicker than the other Western style jams. To make these, fruit pulp and sap was boiled and thickened and then dried in the sun to preserve it for the harsh winter months.