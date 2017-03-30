Navratri 2017: Why Sendha Namak is Consumed During Navratri Fasts

NDTV Food | Updated: March 30, 2017 16:38 IST
Significance during Navratri
Ayurveda recommends sendha namak consumption over regular table salt for a host of reasons. It the purest type of salt owing to its unprocessed form. Table salt, on the other hand, is created by evaporation and is also iodized. It is processed to remove contaminants with the help of filtering and other treatments. Sendha namak, on the other hand, is free from any chemical processing or environmental pollutants.
Navratri fasting emphasizes on the consumption of foods that are light and have mild effects on the digestive system. Sendha namak has cooling properties as compared to the other salts that are hot in potency. It cools your body from within. It is low in sodium and high in potassium, therefore helps keep a balance of electrolytes in the body without affecting the blood pressure levels.
(Also Read: Shaking Up The Salt Myth)