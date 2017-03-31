NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Navratri on Instagram: How People Are Celebrating This Festival

   |  Updated: March 31, 2017 17:41 IST

Highlights
  • Instagram is all about telling stories via images
  • Food lovers and enthusiasts post quirky pictures online
  • Navratri is nowhere short of catchting up on that trend, take a look!

It is that time of the year again and we're excited to indulge in a one-of-a-kind, nine-day-long food festival coupled with religious festivities. Many see Navratri as a departure from the mundane routine, an opportunity to explore the ingredients that are otherwise stacked at the extreme end of your pantry. From mouthwatering kuttu ki puri, sabudana khichdi, vadas, kheer and papad to a host of vrat-friendly delicacies that are delicious. The new-age devotees never fail to pull-off everything in style. Millennials never forget the 'yummy' quotient while crafting their vrat-friendly meals.



Up ahead, we've rounded up how people on Instagram are celebrating Navratri 2017. From comforting sabudana vadas to a lavish vrat ki thali and a lot more. While Instagram is all about telling stories via images, these enthusiasts are creating rather seriously delectable experiences and posting them online for the world to see. Take a look!



1. Sabudana is our favourite, especially those chunky roundels!

(Also Read: Beyond Cereals - Sabudana, the Healthy Carb and How to Cook it)


2. Fruits are excellent while you're fasting. Team them with a dash of creativity to arrive at something like this:

 

A post shared by Shalini Digvijay (@baketitude) on


3. Kuttu is a versatile ingredient;  try making parathas out of them, you'd be surprised.

 

A post shared by Simmi Sareen (@bombayfoodie) on


4. Nothing beats the sumptuous Navratri thali. 


5. Who doesn't love a bowl of kheer?

 

A post shared by Poonam Bachhav (@poonambachhav) on


6. Roasted or fried peanuts and makhanas are great for evening snacking along with your evening  cuppa!


Have a food story to share with us? Follow us on Instagram for a chance to get your snaps featured.



Happy Navratri!



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
