Navratri on Instagram: How People Are Celebrating This Festival

Instagram is all about telling stories via images

Food lovers and enthusiasts post quirky pictures online

Navratri is nowhere short of catchting up on that trend, take a look!

It is that time of the year again and we're excited to indulge in a one-of-a-kind, nine-day-long food festival coupled with religious festivities. Many see Navratri as a departure from the mundane routine, an opportunity to explore the ingredients that are otherwise stacked at the extreme end of your pantry. From mouthwatering kuttu ki puri, sabudana khichdi, vadas, kheer and papad to a host of vrat-friendly delicacies that are delicious. The new-age devotees never fail to pull-off everything in style. Millennials never forget the 'yummy' quotient while crafting their vrat-friendly meals.

Up ahead, we've rounded up how people on Instagram are celebrating Navratri 2017. From comforting sabudana vadas to a lavish vrat ki thali and a lot more. While Instagram is all about telling stories via images, these enthusiasts are creating rather seriously delectable experiences and posting them online for the world to see. Take a look!

1. Sabudana is our favourite, especially those chunky roundels!



A post shared by Shahar e Dilli (شہر کے دہلی) (@shahar_e_dilli) on Mar 29, 2017 at 4:52am PDT



2. Fruits are excellent while you're fasting. Team them with a dash of creativity to arrive at something like this:

A post shared by Shalini Digvijay (@baketitude) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:59am PDT



3. Kuttu is a versatile ingredient; try making parathas out of them, you'd be surprised.

A post shared by Simmi Sareen (@bombayfoodie) on Mar 30, 2017 at 2:57am PDT



4. Nothing beats the sumptuous Navratri thali.

A post shared by Natasha Chandok (@hookedtothecook) on Mar 30, 2017 at 12:15pm PDT



5. Who doesn't love a bowl of kheer?

A post shared by Poonam Bachhav (@poonambachhav) on Mar 30, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT



6. Roasted or fried peanuts and makhanas are great for evening snacking along with your evening cuppa!

A post shared by Poonam sinha (@poonam.sinha003) on May 5, 2016 at 6:35pm PDT



Happy Navratri!

Happy Navratri!