NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Food & Drinks
  • No Hospital Can Withhold A Patient Over Unpaid Bills: Delhi High Court

No Hospital Can Withhold a Patient Over Unpaid Bills: Delhi High Court

   |  Updated: April 27, 2017 11:57 IST

Google Plus Reddit
No Hospital Can Withhold a Patient Over Unpaid Bills: Delhi High Court
Highlights
  • On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court came out with a directive
  • Hospitals are asked not to withold patients in case hey fail to pay bills
  • "We deprecate this practice," Delhi High Court
On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court came out with a directive addressing hospitals and asking them not to withhold custody of patients in case they fail to clear their medical bills. The move was the outcome of a petition filed by a man stating that a premier hospital in the city refuses to let go of his father who was undergoing a treatment there. His father, a former policeman from Madhya Pradesh, was suffering from enterocutaneous fistula - wherein the contents of the stomach or intestines leak through to the skin - and needed a surgery to resolve the issue.

The total treatment was costing around Rs 16 lakh out of which nearly 3 lakh was already paid. When the family failed to pay the remaining amount, Sir Gangaram Hospital in Delhi allegedly refused to release the patient. The son has also stated that the hospital was not giving proper treatment to his father and that he was shifted to the general ward from the private ward due to non- payment of dues. The hospital administration claims that despite the outstanding dues the patient received a surgery to resolve his ailment on April 21st, contrary to this, the son states that the hospital carried out the surgery only when he moved to the court on April 20th.

hospital new 620

Delhi High Court has severely condemned the incident stating that no hospital has the right to hold back their patients on non-payment of dues. "If bills not paid, then release the patient. You cannot keep patients hostage. That cannot be the modus operandi. We deprecate this practice," a bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Deepa Sharma told Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Senior Standing Counsel of Delhi government Rahul Mehra said that several hospitals do behave in this manner



The hospital has been directed by the court to prepare the discharge summary of the patient and allowed the patient to move out of the hospital.

Inputs from PTI



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  HospitalHealthcare
5 Things You are Doing Wrong with Your Gluten Free Diet
5 Things You are Doing Wrong with Your Gluten Free Diet
Phalse ka Sharbat: How to Make the Incredible Summer Quencher at Home
Phalse ka Sharbat: How to Make the Incredible Summer Quencher at Home

Related Video

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 