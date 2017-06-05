NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH

This Brilliant One-Week Diet Plan Can Help You Lose At Least 2 Kgs

   |  Updated: June 05, 2017 14:32 IST

Google Plus Reddit
This Brilliant One-Week Diet Plan Can Help You Lose At Least 2 Kgs
Highlights
  • It's a daunting task to lose weight
  • Dietitian Grace Kapoor suggests two plans to lose weight in a week
  • For both plans, do remember to have 4-5 cups of green tea
For most of us, weight loss seems to be a nightmare and we're constantly struggling with it. It is a daunting task and especially, if you want to lose weight quickly. However, with a proper diet and a good exercise routine, you can easily lose those extra pounds. Here's some good news. You may be able to lose 2 to 3 kilograms in a week without hampering your health. We bring you a quick diet plan that can help you lose weight in a week suggested by expert Dietitian Grace Kapoor from Mumbai.

Although it is not advisable to lose weight through fad diets, but sometimes, you can rely on them if you want to lose weight in a short time for a particular reason like a wedding or a special occasion.



A quick diet plan can be generally followed for up to a week, to lose about 2-3 kilograms. The biggest example of this is the GM diet. It is imperative to understand that these short-term diets do not offer long term benefits but they may help in kick starting the weight loss process.



Note: If you have any medical condition or are under any medication, do seek the advice of your doctor before following any of these diets.

(Also read: GM Diet Deconstructed: Should You Be Trying This One?)weight



One Week Diet Plan



Dietitian Grace Kapoor suggests two plans which you should alternate in a week, so as to avoid monotony and boredom. Since this is a one-week diet plan, do not indulge in cheat days or binge eating. Follow the diet religiously and you will see the result at the end of the week. This diet can be followed by anyone, irrespective of the fact that they have followed a diet before or not or are mere beginners. It is a simple plan which anybody looking to lose weight in a week's time can follow.



Plan 1



Porridge Plan to be followed 2-4 days and can expect to lose about 2-4 kilograms



Breakfast - One cup of skimmed milk with either 2 tablespoon oats or cornflakes



Lunch- Two small bowls of dalia khichdi with lots of seasonal vegetables



Tea time- Switch to green tea



Dinner- Milk dalia without sugar (pressure cook dalia with water and then add milk)

(Also read: Should You Boil Milk Before Drinking It?)green tea 240



Plan 2



Soup Bread plan to be followed for 2 days and can expect to lose about 1-2 kilograms



Early morning- A hot cup of green tea



Breakfast- Large bowl of soup with vegetables like beans, cabbage, tomato and lauki added in it.



Lunch- Two slices of whole wheat bread with soup



Teatime- A piping hot cup of green tea



Dinner- One veg sandwich with green chutney, cucumber and tomato

sandwich

For both plans, do remember to have 4-5 cups of green tea. Green tea has beneficial anti-oxidants that prevent your metabolism from slowing down.



Important Points to Remember



1. It is always good to exercise for at least 30 minutes everyday to keep the body physically active. No diet is successful without a bit of exercise included in the regime.



2. It is important to understand that you will not lose weight immediately as your body takes time to adjust to new changes. Give it time.



3. Do not skip breakfast meals as this may hamper your metabolism.



4. Avoid sugar as much as possible for as long as you are following this diet. High sugar diets are high in calories and low in nutrients.



5. Do not check your weight on a daily basis during the diet, as it may result in disappointment and discouragement. Your body will lose weight, give it time and have patience.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  Diet PlanHow To Lose WeightHealth
The Unique Way to Make Roller Kulfi Will Leave You Awestruck
The Unique Way to Make Roller Kulfi Will Leave You Awestruck
How to Make the Best Uthappams at Home
How to Make the Best Uthappams at Home

Related Video

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 