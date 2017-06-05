This Brilliant One-Week Diet Plan Can Help You Lose At Least 2 Kgs

Highlights It's a daunting task to lose weight

lose weight quickly. However, with a proper diet and a good exercise routine, you can easily lose those extra pounds. Here's some good news. You may be able to lose 2 to 3 kilograms in a week without hampering your health. We bring you a quick diet plan that can help you lose weight in a week suggested by expert Dietitian Grace Kapoor from Mumbai.

Although it is not advisable to lose weight through fad diets, but sometimes, you can rely on them if you want to lose weight in a short time for a particular reason like a wedding or a special occasion.

A quick diet plan can be generally followed for up to a week, to lose about 2-3 kilograms. The biggest example of this is the GM diet. It is imperative to understand that these short-term diets do not offer long term benefits but they may help in kick starting the weight loss process.

Note: If you have any medical condition or are under any medication, do seek the advice of your doctor before following any of these diets.



One Week Diet Plan

Dietitian Grace Kapoor suggests two plans which you should alternate in a week, so as to avoid monotony and boredom. Since this is a one-week diet plan, do not indulge in cheat days or binge eating. Follow the diet religiously and you will see the result at the end of the week. This diet can be followed by anyone, irrespective of the fact that they have followed a diet before or not or are mere beginners. It is a simple plan which anybody looking to lose weight in a week's time can follow.

Plan 1

Porridge Plan to be followed 2-4 days and can expect to lose about 2-4 kilograms

Breakfast - One cup of skimmed milk with either 2 tablespoon oats or cornflakes

Lunch- Two small bowls of dalia khichdi with lots of seasonal vegetables

Tea time- Switch to green tea

Dinner- Milk dalia without sugar (pressure cook dalia with water and then add milk)



Plan 2

Soup Bread plan to be followed for 2 days and can expect to lose about 1-2 kilograms

Early morning- A hot cup of green tea

Breakfast- Large bowl of soup with vegetables like beans, cabbage, tomato and lauki added in it.

Lunch- Two slices of whole wheat bread with soup

Teatime- A piping hot cup of green tea

Dinner- One veg sandwich with green chutney, cucumber and tomato

For both plans, do remember to have 4-5 cups of green tea. Green tea has beneficial anti-oxidants that prevent your metabolism from slowing down.

Important Points to Remember

1. It is always good to exercise for at least 30 minutes everyday to keep the body physically active. No diet is successful without a bit of exercise included in the regime.

2. It is important to understand that you will not lose weight immediately as your body takes time to adjust to new changes. Give it time.

3. Do not skip breakfast meals as this may hamper your metabolism.

4. Avoid sugar as much as possible for as long as you are following this diet. High sugar diets are high in calories and low in nutrients.

5. Do not check your weight on a daily basis during the diet, as it may result in disappointment and discouragement. Your body will lose weight, give it time and have patience.