Paan Singh: From Aam Papad to Dark Rum and Chocolate Paan, This Paan Wallah is Redifining Paan

Our love for paan is no surprise, but for the uninitiated, paan is a preparation of a fresh betel leaf or paan patta stuffed with with areca nut(supari) and sometimes also gulkand, sugar coated fennel seeds and other whole spices. It is often enjoyed after a meal as a digestive. In fact, in most parts of North India, no meal is complete without that last round of paan. For the longest time, the humble paan wallah has been the favourite adda to catch up with friends as popular as the corner tea shop. But somewhere in Gurugram, a particular Paan Wallah is changing the norm and starting a new trend.

A tiny outlet is giving these desi delights a wonderful twist that no one could have imagined. Paan Singh is recreating the traditional paan that we all have seen and loved in exciting fusion flavours. They have very interesting flavours ranging from Hazelnut Chocolate to Dark Rum and Chocolate, White Chocolate Paan, Strawberry Paan, Mirchi Paan and Walnut Paan . Their seasonal menu also includes fruity surprises like the Mango and Kiwi Paan!



Mr. Gaurav Aneja who owns Paan Singh tell us, "We have over 70 varieties of paan now, and over 25 varieties of chocolate paan alone." Speaking of the variety of flavours that they offer, he shares, "Our USP is our taste and innovation which keeps pulling people back. Until now, paan was not such a hit amongst youth, and was traditionally eaten after meals. But things have changed now and people are looking to try and experiment with new options. We have created some unique paan flavours such as Kulfi Paan, Aam Papad Paan, Mirchi Paan, and Khajur Paan that no one else has."

"Our prices range from Rs. 50 to Rs. 150 depending on the flavour you choose. The most popular ones are frozen Nutella and Meetha frozen Paan," he adds. Other special gems of their experiments include Roohafza Paan, Crackle Paan and Ice Burst Paan.



The paan is made fresh and offers a beautiful blast of flavours that will have you right at the first bite. It is secured together with a tooth pick in the middle and served over crushed ice, on a mini earthenware bowl. With such unique flavours and new flavours, Paan Singh is trying to bring the quintessential paan back in vogue and it seems to be doing a great job.

Paan Singh first opened in South City-2 in Gurugram, and have recently launched another outlet at Sector 72A near Subhash Chowk in Gurugram.



Where: Rajesh Pilot Chowk, Sector 62, Near South City 2, Gurgaon

Cost For Two: INR 200