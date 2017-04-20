'Postik' is not a Patanjali restaurant. Heres the truth.
Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: April 20, 2017 13:45 IST
After having created a formidable brand through his Patanjali range of products, there has been some speculation recently about Baba Ramdev entering the restaurant business. It all started with reports suggesting that ‘Postik’ – a vegetarian eatery in Zirakpur was a first in this direction from one of India’s largest FMCG brands.
Postik is a restaurant at Hotel Indiano in Zirakpur, and is independently owned by Rajpal Singh and Jaspal Singh, both followers of Baba Ramdev. The duo has apparently sent a proposal to the Patanjali group hoping to tie up with them. The owners have clarified that they only use Patajanli products to prepare everything on the menu and are currently waiting to hear from the brand that is known to promote healthy and natural living.
We got in touch with the official spokesperson of Patanjali, Mr. Tijarawala and this is what he had to say, "They are using only Patanjali products for their preparation, apart from that there is no connection as of now. They forwarded a simple proposal of starting a chain, and this proposal in under consideration.
According to the spokesperson, this isn’t as simple as it sounds and a lot of thought needs to go into taking a big step such as this. ‘Patanjali products have its foundation in the rich heritage of India, the wisdom that has been passed on to us through generations. We need to ensure that people get healthy and affordable diet options served in front of them. We have taken Yoga and the concept of a natural diet to the global level, hence we need to put a lot of things into perspective right from affordability and convenience before we can start out.”
Earlier, Mr Tijarawala had confirmed having received such a proposal via a tweet on 17th April, 2017.
Meanwhile, Postik has been using Patanjali products to make vegetarian and satvik delights. The walls of the restaurant are lined with pictures of Baba Ramdev, and Acharya Balkrishna, the co-founder of Patanjali Ayurveda Limited. The restaurant carries the logo of Patanjali on its menu which also lists health tips for its customers as a take-home message.
Patanjali Ayurved Limited is Baba Ramdev’s FMCG company with manufacturing units located in Haridwar. Baba Ramdev has been vocal in his dislike for products manufactured by foreign companies or imported from off-shores. Print ads and other campaigns by Patanajli also encourage customers to embrace locally produced health and beauty products. Patanjali offers a wide variety of products, from instant noodles and snack bars to groceries and beauty products.
