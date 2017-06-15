Prabhu Chaat Bhandar: A Fine Taste of Legacy

Today Prabhu Chaat Bhandar is handled by Nathu’s son and grandson, who have managed to keep the recipes of the
Prabhu Chaat Bhandar; Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta
Do try their Bharwa Gol Gappas, Bhalla Papdi, Aloo Tikki Chaat and Kulfi Falooda the next time you are around the UPSC building or India Gate. So what makes their
Prabhu Chaat Bhandar's famous Aloo Tikki Chaat; Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta
A finely balanced plate of flavours, Prabhu Chaat Bhandar’s
Prabhu Chaat Bhandar's Bhalla Papdi; Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta