Prabhu Chaat Bhandar: A Fine Taste of Legacy

Highlights Prabhu chaat bhandaar was established in 1935

Prabhu chaat bhandar is also famous as UPSC chaat

Theor bharwa gol gappa and Papdi chaat are a must try

Prabhu Chaat Bhandar; Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta

Prabhu Chaat Bhandar's famous Aloo Tikki Chaat; Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta

Prabhu Chaat Bhandar's Bhalla Papdi; Photo Credit: Sushmita Sengupta

During the British Raj, police officials often harassed Nathu’s chaat stall, fining himfor illegally putting it up, but Nathu and his son continued selling their delectable chaat preparations. As the country fought for its independence, Nathu had his own little rebellion against the British to continue his meagre business, his sole source of income. But the days of darkness were soon going to pass, as his days of prime were waiting to take over. Prabhu Chaat Bhandar’s popularity skyrocketed to another level, especially amongst the office goingstationed around in the vicinity. Till today, there is no seating and the stall is crowded by hordes of customers from the Government offices nearby.Several renowned celebrities like Manoj Kumar and Rajesh Khanna have also frequented the stall. In eight celebrated decades, a lot may have changed for and around Prabhu Chaat Bhandar, and in Delhi in general, but somethings remain the same. Like the massive Sunday gatherings. Weekends could be a hard time to get your plate of chaat at Prabhu Chaat Bhandar, but it is all worth it.Where: Prabhu Chat Bhandar, Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, Near UPSC Office, Khan Market, New DelhiCost for two:INR 120