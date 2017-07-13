Raju Da's Singing Tree is The Best Place to Enjoy a Cup of Tea on a Rainy Day
Raahat Verma , Delhi Food Walks | Updated: July 13, 2017 08:54 IST
Photo Credit: Navneet Virdi
- If you cross the CR Park market, you can't miss the crowd around it
- The tea stall serves over 50 varieties of tea
- It started off as a roadside dhaba in 1989
One of the simplest pleasures in life is enjoying a perfectly made cup of hot ‘chai’ on a rainy day. From its magical aroma to its taste, your senses will literally be synced to the tea leaves that have been boiled with a lot of patience and care along with a mix of warm spices. I always believed that the best kind of chai can be only found at the ‘nukkad’ waali dukaan, but I recently discovered a beautiful tea stall at Chittaranjan Park in New Delhi.
Photo Credit: Navneet Virdi
Raju Da’s Singing Tree is owned by Raju Da (as the name suggests) but tea stall was actually named by a customer who remains anonymous. It started off as a roadside dhaba in 1989 but in 2001, the a group of regular customers along with Raju Da’s family helped him turn it into a colourful corner to enjoy lovely tea.
If cross that area, you really can’t miss the throng of people around it. From old to young, this is what you call the ‘adda’ where people come and gather, have light conversations and enjoy great tea. And while you find a comfortable spot to settle under the tress don’t be surprised to hear old Bollywood music coming out of speakers hidden in the trees. Yes, these are the singing trees! This is why the tea stall as been named so.
The stall serves over 50 varieties of tea. However, the one item that everyone comes back for is their Lemon Tea. This is not your regular boiled black tea with a few drops of lemon. The flavour is rich and the aroma is citrusy. This lemon tea contains concentrated syrup, pickled ginger, dried Indian gooseberry, black pepper, black salt and lemon juice. It is very soothing and refreshing.
Photo Credit: Navneet Virdi
Another one of our favourites is their Masala Chai loaded sweet smelling Indian spices such as mace, saffron, cinnamon, cardamom and cloves. It is definitely a treat for your throat. They also have a quirky combination of tea with Rooh Afza which they called the 'Jeera Tea'.
Besides this, they also have a selection of iced coolers and ‘Indian slushies’ . My favourite is the Masala Nimbu Paani. I am a little partial to the classics but why change perfection. So, grab a few friends and head over, it is the season to enjoy chai, light banter and the lovely weather.
Address: C Block 518, Market No 1, Bipin Chandra Pal Marg, New Delhi
Cost: Starting Rs. 30
