Ramzan Special: 4 Delicious Falooda Recipes to Beat the Heat

Falooda is a drink that nobody can resist, especially during summers. In this month of Ramadan, when everybody is fasting all day long and exhausted, this royal drink can help boost your energy instantly. But why royal you might ask? Well, this is because the history of falooda reads that it was a drink brought by Nadir Shah when he came to India. Eventually it became the drink of the royals and was presented in the royal courts. It also happens to be Jahangir's favourite drink. But there are so many versions of falooda that it is difficult to actually point down which type came from where.

One might think it is a difficult desert-drink to make, but it's actually not! It requires basic ingredients which you can find in any general store. You need to use falooda sev or semiya (vermicelli), water, milk, khus or rose syrup, dry fruits and sabja (basil) seeds among other ingredients. One can even add more to the recipe as per their likes.

As you take a spoonful of falooda you can taste the different flavours and ingredients which also work wonders to cool you down during the hot summer months. This is exactly what you need this Ramadan, after the delicious meal that is spread out during Iftar. Even though falooda is available in various eateries, there is always a sense of satisfaction and happiness when you make it yourself and serve it to your family and friends.

So here are some falooda recipes that you can try at home this festive season -

1. Basic Falooda

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

For people who hate complicated things and like to keep it simple, this recipe is for you. You need just a handful of ingredients to make it. So go ahead and try this recipe.

2. Gadbad Falooda

Recipe by Chef Kunal Kapur

Yes, you read it right! This recipe is by none other than Chef Kunal Kapur and it's for those who are looking for ways to spruce up regular falooda.

3. Royal Falooda

Recipe Chef Niru Gupta

The Royal drink is here! This rose-flavoured falooda would definitely add on to your meal and have you asking for more.

4. The Easy Falooda

Recipe by Meher Mirza

Well, this is definitely worth a try this festive season. You can never go wrong with this one and all you have to do is put everything together in a tall glass! It's that easy.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup semiya vermicelli or falooda sev

2 Tbsp saba seeds

1 Tbsp rose syrup

2 cups milk

1 Tbsp sugar

1/4 cup dry fruits and nuts

1 scoop ice cream





Method:

1. Cook the vermicelli in boiling water until translucent but not too squishy.

2. Soak the sabja seeds in water till they swell up.

3. Sweeten the hot milk with sugar, then chill the mixture.

4. Pour into a tall glass, and add rose syrup, seeds, falooda sev, milk and then throw in a scoop of ice cream

5. Garnish with the nuts and dry fruit.