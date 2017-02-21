Rangoon Star Kangana Ranaut's Secret to Staying Bold and Beautiful

Highlights Kangana is young, bold and beautiful and that's what makes her a favorite

Shahid Kapoor . Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, it is a period drama set during World War II, and the title, which emphasizes on the capital city of Myanmar, gives a little insight in what to expect. Kangana plays the role of a charismatic movie actress called Julia. A stunner, an extremely energetic and phenomenal actor, Kangana Ranaut never fails to amaze us whenever she's back with a bang. A number of films stand testimony to this fact, including Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, and many others.

Kangana is young, bold and beautiful and that's what makes her a favorite amongst a number of actors. Her ability to outshine herself through her acting skills is creditable. Kangana has been able to create an identity for herself in the tough Bollywood industry and has witnessed remarkable success in her career.

While beauty does not solely comprise outward appearances, for most, being healthy and fit is of utmost importance. After all, feeling healthy is a prerequisite to looking good.



Kangana's Fitness Mantra

For the actress, fitness and a toned body are extremely crucial. As a person who follows a vigorous workout regime, this process is facilitated by a strict diet regimen. The secret to her glowing skin is her diet along with yoga that she practices every day without fail.

In an exclusive interview with Zoom, Kangana shared her diet and fitness mantra. She had said, "Under the influence of Western culture, most actors and celebrities are inspired by Western clothes and are determined to fit into them and that makes it important for us to shrink in size." Her determination for a good figure is not restricted to upcoming movies alone. Sweat, strength and courage to get fit helped her strive to attain her goals. She asserts that other actors do not influence her, however, when prompted, she shared that it is Sridevi's beauty that has left her spell bound.

Credit Goes to Yoga

Kangana has always managed to maintain her figure and she credits it to yoga. In an interview in NDTV's Glamour Show, she gave all the credit to her yoga instructor and also demonstrated a few asanas that would be beneficial to all. She also claimed that yoga transformed her life altogether. She said, "Yoga helped me achieve this kind of focus and concentration. Initially, my mind was bombarded with thoughts, which were directionless. However, with yoga, I found purpose and focus, which helped me attain stability."

Kangana has graced many magazine covers with great style and poise. There isn't someone who carries those curls with more grace than she does. She is the epitome of strength and fearlessness. What sets her apart from the rest is her versatility, and the fact that she speaks her mind with any inhibitions. Her capability to mold into any role with great ease and outshine everyone has placed her at the top of the ladder.

Her fitness trainer Leena Mogre shares that Kangana is an ectomorph which means it's difficult for her to gain weight and that could be the reason for her curvy body. She has always been on the lean side and has never needed drastic weight loss strategies for any of her roles.