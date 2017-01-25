NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Republic Day 2017: Best Deals at Restaurants Across India

  |  Updated: January 25, 2017 12:31 IST

Highlights
  • Nothing matches great deals at your favourite restaurants
  • NDTV Food brings to you the most exciting food specials
  • Choose from great Republic-Day-special deals at your nearest restaurant
Are you are planning to make this Republic Day extra special? When it comes to celebrations and festive get-togethers, nothing else matches up to great deals at your favourite restaurants. Take your family out for delightful brunches or plan an outing with your gang to make the most of the exclusive offers. This Republic Day, spread some cheer and feel the joy with the best of food at renowned restaurants near you. NDTV Food brings you the most exciting food deals offered by the choicest of eateries in your city. Take a look!  

1. Paprika @Courtyard by Marriott, Chennai



Paprika, the all-day dining restaurant at Marriott Chennai, is all set for a lavish Republic Day lunch. On offer is a special Pan Indian buffet, showcasing dishes from different states in India, handpicked by the Head Chef Jacob Justin. "The idea is to celebrate the variety of India and be able to share it with our customers," shared a restaurant official.



Apart from the sumptuous buffet, there will also be live chaat counters and a variety of regional desserts.



Where: 564, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Thiru Vi Ka Kudiyiruppu, Teynampet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600018
Time: 26th January, 12.30pm - 3pm
Price: INR 999+

paprika zomato 620

Image via Zomato/Rohini Chaithanya




2. NRI, Mumbai



Chef Atul Kochchar's NRI has introduced a Republic Day special menu showcasing the cultural diversity of Indian gastronomy. The menu is available from today till the 29th of this month. You can expect some seriously desi, mouthwatering eats on offer - from Rajasthan's best loved Dal Baati, Bengal's eternal love Notun Aloor Dum to Punjab's pride Chhole Kulche, and much more.



Where: NRI, Maker Maxity, North Avenue 2, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai



Time: 24th-29th January, all day long

aloo dum

Natun Aloo Dum

3.Feast @Sheraton Grand, Bangalore



The restaurant has unique, eye-catching, tri-coloured food items and sweets on offer. Cherish the day and relish the best of Indian delicacies from their Republic Day special brunch menu.



Where: A Block, 26/1, Dr Rajkumar Rd, Yesvantpur Industrial Suburb, Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru



Time: 26th January, 12:00pm-3:30pm



Price: INR 1795+

sheraton bangalore 620

4.Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity



Novotel's all-day dining restaurant, Food Exchange has an exciting discount offer and a delightful Republic Day special buffet lunch for its customers. While the discount of 50% is available only for defense personnel, patrons born in the year 1950 can enjoy free buffet on the house! Others can relish the lavish buffet spread priced at INR 2017. The menu is a rich amalgamation of delectable Indian specialties like Purani Dilli Ki Nihari with Khameeri Roti, Suran Ki Biryani, mouthwatering desserts and much more.           



Where: Asset No. 2, Delhi Aerocity, GMR Hospitality District, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi



Time: 26th January, 12:00pm - 3:30pm



Price: INR 2017+

tiranga at novotel

5. Out of the Blue @Le Sutra, Mumbai



This Republic Day, Out of the Blue brings you something different - Ramen Set Meals from pop-up expert, Chef Benpramar D. Laitflang. This eating session is a must for those who would love to convert and be a part of the serious-ramen-eating clan! The menu is studded with stellar preparations including Chilli Honey Soy Chicken Wings, Rocket and Cucumber Salad along with vegetarian and non-vegetarian Ramen.



Where: 14 Union Park, Khar (West), Mumbai



Time: 26th January, 12:00pm-3:30pm



Price: INR 1500+ for a meal and a beer

chicken wings ramen meal set 620

Just in case you are looking out for some tri-colour treats for your loved ones, head to The Sassy Spoon, Mumbai to pick up their tri-coloured macarons available in three different flavours - orange vanilla and pistachio.



Republic DayRepublic Day 2017DealsRepublic Day DealsRestaurants
