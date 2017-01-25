Republic Day 2017: Best Deals at Restaurants Across India

NDTV Food | Updated: January 25, 2017 12:31 IST
1. Paprika @Courtyard by Marriott, Chennai
Paprika, the all-day dining restaurant at Marriott Chennai, is all set for a lavish Republic Day lunch. On offer is a special Pan Indian buffet, showcasing dishes from different states in India, handpicked by the Head Chef Jacob Justin. "The idea is to celebrate the variety of India and be able to share it with our customers," shared a restaurant official.
Apart from the sumptuous buffet, there will also be live chaat counters and a variety of regional desserts.
Where: 564, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Thiru Vi Ka Kudiyiruppu, Teynampet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600018
Time: 26th January, 12.30pm - 3pm
Price: INR 999+
Image via Zomato/Rohini Chaithanya
2. NRI, Mumbai
Chef Atul Kochchar's NRI has introduced a Republic Day special menu showcasing the cultural diversity of Indian gastronomy. The menu is available from today till the 29th of this month. You can expect some seriously desi, mouthwatering eats on offer - from Rajasthan's best loved Dal Baati, Bengal's eternal love Notun Aloor Dum to Punjab's pride Chhole Kulche, and much more.
Where: NRI, Maker Maxity, North Avenue 2, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai
Time: 24th-29th January, all day long
3.Feast @Sheraton Grand, Bangalore
The restaurant has unique, eye-catching, tri-coloured food items and sweets on offer. Cherish the day and relish the best of Indian delicacies from their Republic Day special brunch menu.
Where: A Block, 26/1, Dr Rajkumar Rd, Yesvantpur Industrial Suburb, Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru
Time: 26th January, 12:00pm-3:30pm
Price: INR 1795+
4.Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity
Novotel's all-day dining restaurant, Food Exchange has an exciting discount offer and a delightful Republic Day special buffet lunch for its customers. While the discount of 50% is available only for defense personnel, patrons born in the year 1950 can enjoy free buffet on the house! Others can relish the lavish buffet spread priced at INR 2017. The menu is a rich amalgamation of delectable Indian specialties like Purani Dilli Ki Nihari with Khameeri Roti, Suran Ki Biryani, mouthwatering desserts and much more.
Where: Asset No. 2, Delhi Aerocity, GMR Hospitality District, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi
Time: 26th January, 12:00pm - 3:30pm
Price: INR 2017+
5. Out of the Blue @Le Sutra, Mumbai
This Republic Day, Out of the Blue brings you something different - Ramen Set Meals from pop-up expert, Chef Benpramar D. Laitflang. This eating session is a must for those who would love to convert and be a part of the serious-ramen-eating clan! The menu is studded with stellar preparations including Chilli Honey Soy Chicken Wings, Rocket and Cucumber Salad along with vegetarian and non-vegetarian Ramen.
Where: 14 Union Park, Khar (West), Mumbai
Time: 26th January, 12:00pm-3:30pm
Price: INR 1500+ for a meal and a beer
Just in case you are looking out for some tri-colour treats for your loved ones, head to The Sassy Spoon, Mumbai to pick up their tri-coloured macarons available in three different flavours - orange vanilla and pistachio.