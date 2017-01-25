Republic Day 2017: Best Deals at Restaurants Across India

Highlights Nothing matches great deals at your favourite restaurants

1. Paprika @Courtyard by Marriott, Chennai

Paprika, the all-day dining restaurant at Marriott Chennai, is all set for a lavish Republic Day lunch. On offer is a special Pan Indian buffet, showcasing dishes from different states in India, handpicked by the Head Chef Jacob Justin. "The idea is to celebrate the variety of India and be able to share it with our customers," shared a restaurant official.

Apart from the sumptuous buffet, there will also be live chaat counters and a variety of regional desserts.

Where : 564, Anna Salai, Teynampet, Thiru Vi Ka Kudiyiruppu, Teynampet, Chennai, Tamil Nadu 600018

Time : 26th January, 12.30pm - 3pm

Price : INR 999+

Image via Zomato/Rohini Chaithanya



2. NRI, Mumbai

Chef Atul Kochchar's NRI has introduced a Republic Day special menu showcasing the cultural diversity of Indian gastronomy. The menu is available from today till the 29th of this month. You can expect some seriously desi, mouthwatering eats on offer - from Rajasthan's best loved Dal Baati, Bengal's eternal love Notun Aloor Dum to Punjab's pride Chhole Kulche, and much more.

Where : NRI, Maker Maxity, North Avenue 2, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Time : 24th-29th January, all day long

Natun Aloo Dum

3.Feast @Sheraton Grand, Bangalore

The restaurant has unique, eye-catching, tri-coloured food items and sweets on offer. Cherish the day and relish the best of Indian delicacies from their Republic Day special brunch menu.

Where: A Block, 26/1, Dr Rajkumar Rd, Yesvantpur Industrial Suburb, Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru

Time : 26th January, 12:00pm-3:30pm

Price : INR 1795+

4.Food Exchange, Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Novotel's all-day dining restaurant, Food Exchange has an exciting discount offer and a delightful Republic Day special buffet lunch for its customers. While the discount of 50% is available only for defense personnel, patrons born in the year 1950 can enjoy free buffet on the house! Others can relish the lavish buffet spread priced at INR 2017. The menu is a rich amalgamation of delectable Indian specialties like Purani Dilli Ki Nihari with Khameeri Roti, Suran Ki Biryani, mouthwatering desserts and much more.

Where : Asset No. 2, Delhi Aerocity, GMR Hospitality District, Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi

Time : 26th January, 12:00pm - 3:30pm

Price : INR 2017+

5. Out of the Blue @Le Sutra, Mumbai

This Republic Day, Out of the Blue brings you something different - Ramen Set Meals from pop-up expert, Chef Benpramar D. Laitflang. This eating session is a must for those who would love to convert and be a part of the serious-ramen-eating clan! The menu is studded with stellar preparations including Chilli Honey Soy Chicken Wings, Rocket and Cucumber Salad along with vegetarian and non-vegetarian Ramen.

Where: 14 Union Park, Khar (West), Mumbai

Time: 26th January, 12:00pm-3:30pm

Price: INR 1500+ for a meal and a beer

Just in case you are looking out for some tri-colour treats for your loved ones, head to The Sassy Spoon, Mumbai to pick up their tri-coloured macarons available in three different flavours - orange vanilla and pistachio.