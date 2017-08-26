Shocking But True: Delicious Parsi Vegetarian Dishes to Try at Home

Meher Mirza | Updated: August 26, 2017 10:14 IST
Tarela Kera or Fried Bananas
This one is so simple that it is a crying shame more people don't make it at home. This was also a favourite recipe of my great aunt; Bombay's Bhaji Gully was a mere hop from her house, and it is where she always bought the bananas from.
How to Make:
Peel and cut 6 very ripe, yellow-skinned bananas into 4 to 5 pieces. Heat the ghee, either in your regular saucepan or a kadhai, and when it heats up, add the bananas, but just a few at a time, and spacing them out, so they don't become one sticky mass. When the bottom crust fries to a red, turn them over carefully. When both sides are red, remove and drain on a paper napkin.
Papeta nu Salan
This is our version of Aloo Poori, and is meant to be eaten with pooris. You can always add or subtract chillies, as per your taste.
Potatoes, big 5
Green chillies 4, split and de seeded
Curry leaves 6 to 7 sprigs
Salt to taste
Mustard seeds 1 tsp
Red chilli powder 1 tsp
Red chillies, small 2
4-5 tbsp peanut oil
Method:
Titori
Sprouted vaal dal 450g
Oil to cook
Green chillies 6
Dried red chillies 12, de seeded
Coriander 1 small bunch
Tamarind 1/2 cup
Jaggery 1 knob
Onions 3
Ginger 1 stub
Garlic 8 cloves, approximately
Turmeric powder 1 tsp
Parsi dhana jeera masala 1 tsp
Jeera 1 tsp
Coconut 1
Parsi Vegetable Stew
This is often known as Lagan Sara Stew, as it used to be served at celebratory wedding meals ('lagan' means wedding). It is a sweet and sour stew, made mostly with root vegetables. (Other recipes call for the addition of bananas, green peas, even capsicum or papdi, but we are purists, and don't add any of that.)
Onions 400g
Oil 4 tbsp
Potatoes 150g
Sweet potatoes 100g
Yam 100g
Carrots 100g
Tomatoes 5 + 1
Turmeric powder 1/2 tsp
Chilli powder 1 tsp
Sugar 1 tsp
Vinegar 1/2 cup
Green chillies 3, split and de seeded
Salt, to taste
Method:
Bharath -This is our version of a baingan bharta.
Brinjals 750g, seedless
Green onions 6, medium
Green garlic 6
Coriander 1 bundle
Ginger garlic paste 1/2 tsp
Oil to taste
Green chillies 8, deseeded (or as per plate)
Jeera 1 tsp
Turmeric 1/2 tsp
Salt 1 1/2 tsp
Thick, tangy-sour curd 450g
Finely chop the green onions, onions, green garlic, coriamder, and chillies.
Pound the jeera, but not too finely
Method:
