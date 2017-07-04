Should You Drink Milk After Eating Eggs? Busting the Myth

Highlights Eggs are a great source of protein, amino acids and healthy fats

Milk is also an amazing source of protein and calcium

It is absolutely okay to have cooked eggs and milk together, not raw ones

omelette and a glass of milk immediately come to mind. Sounds perfect and super healthy, isn't it? However, since ages, we have been hearing that eggs and milk do not go well together. They may not be the best combination for a meal, and may wreak havoc on your health. If this has made you curious, worry not, as we dig into the subject matter to find out if egg and milk is the worst food combination. Read on!

According to the book The Complete Book of Ayurvedic Home Remedies, A Comprehensive Guide to the Ancient Healing of India by Vasant Lad, it is very likely that most of the gastronomical problems begin with poor food combinations. Combining foods improperly can produce indigestion, fermentation and gas formation. One such combination is of egg and milk.

As per Nutritionist Mehar Rajput, FITPASS, "Eggs are a great source of protein, amino acids and healthy fats and milk consists of protein and calcium. Eating cooked eggs with milk is a great way to balance out the protein intake. Consuming raw eggs or uncooked eggs can sometimes lead to bacterial infection, food poisoning and biotin deficiency (as the protein in egg binds with biotin and prevents its absorption). Raw eggs are safe to have with milk as long as it is pasteurised."



Our expert Nutritionist Consultant Dr. Rupali Dutta tells us that cooked eggs and milk go well together and can be consumed anytime. I don't recommend uncooked or raw eggs as they have a risk of producing Salmonella, which can increase the risk of food poisoning, further causing serious illness in people. Body builders looking to build muscles generally have 4-5 raw eggs in milk to increase the level proteins in their body, but they should also know that this diet won't help them, considering eggs are high in cholesterol and can be a cause of heart problems." With cooked egg and milk, you will get your dose of protein which will keep you energised throughout the day. Cooked eggs have lesser possibilities of food poisoning and other bacterial infections.

Also, if you feel that this combination is hampering your stomach health, discontinue immediately. You must know what combinations of foods suit your body. If you are still doubtful about the combination, you can take generous amount of protein from chickpeas in the morning. They contain more protein than an egg.



While it is absolutely okay to have cooked eggs and milk together, raw or uncooked eggs are definitely a no-no. Especially people who are building muscles and working out rigorously should avoid too many raw eggs with milk. The body can bear a certain level of absorption. Excess of protein intake will lead to fat formation causing other health hazards. It can also stimulate the growth of bad cholesterol. As far as cooked egg is concerned, you can certainly have a hearty breakfast with boiled eggs and milk without really worrying about any repercussions. However, eating in a limit is always the safest advice to follow.