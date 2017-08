Highlights For most of us Bengal is the hub of rich and sinful sweetmeats.

Shukto is a bitter-sweet assortment vegetables

To start with 'Shukto' is a must in every Bengali lunch

A post shared by Anita (@a_madteaparty) on Aug 7, 2015 at 8:17am PDT

Shukto makes for a delightful accompaniment to rice, dal and fish

Kaala Jaam and Mishti Doi also has a popular bitter dish without which the afternoon meal is deemed incomplete. We are talking about- Shukto, a bitter-sweet medley of vegetables that has to feature during lunchtime in Bengal or any Bengali festivity. Made with vegetables like bitter gourd, neem leaves , sweet potato, Bengal gram, raw banana, French beans and drum sticks, Shukto is a stir-fry cooked in mustard oil and spiced with paanch phoron , ginger paste and chillies.Shukto makes for a delicious accompaniment with bhaat(rice), dal and maach(fish) - a typical Bengali lunch. It is often said that the Bengali delicacy originated from Portuguese cuisine whose influence was quite prominent along the shores of Bengal. During their rule in India, the Portuguese tweaked a similar dish using locally available ingredients, such as the bitter gourd. They used it to develop a dish which worked as a mouth freshener combined with a couple of other vegetables. The dish stayed even long after the Portuguese left. The Bengalis made it their own with the addition of sweet potatoes, baris, and their favourite mustard seeds and oil.'Dudh Shukto' is a very popular dish prepared in most Bengali homes, with milk added to the bitter dish to help alleviate the taste and make it more palatable. Bengali cuisine is renowned for its rich range of subtle and fiery flavours. It is also famous for its traditionally developed multi-course tradition, unlike in many other parts of the country. In a Bengali thali, food is served course-wise rather than all at once and Shukto kick starts a quintessential Bengali lunch with its bitter tinge. The feast then finally concludes with a round of sweets or desserts.Renowned food historian KT Acharya writes in his book 'A Historical Dictionary of Indian Food' about Shukto and the multi-course Bengali meal, "In Bengal, a bitter item Shukto is included at the start of the afternoon meal. Sweets are served at the very end. Meals are served on a circular Thala of bell metal, with side dishes placed around it in batis (bowls). Salt, chutney, lime and various fried vegetables, are always in place of the plate. Rice is eaten first with ghee , salt and green chillies, then come dal, accompanied by fried vegetables or bhajas... Followed by spiced vegetables like dhalna or ghonto . Fish preparations, first lightly-spiced ones like 'Maacher Jhol', and then those more heavily spiced. After which comes a sweet-sour ambal or tauk(chutney) and fried papads. A dessert of either Mishti Doi, accompaniment of dry milk-based Bengali sweets , or of Payesh ..ends the meal. A terminal digestive paan is to follow."He further mentions in his book that night meals typically omits Shukto, and an addition of puris or luchis is then seen in a dinner arrangement.

It is said that the bitter gourd and milk combination helps keep the body in good stead and the blood sugar levels in check as you devour the richly-flavoured dishes one after the other. You can make the delicacy at your home with this delicious recipe by Chef Andy and Rajan- Shukto.