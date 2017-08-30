Side Effects of Green Coffee: Have You Been Drinking Too Much?

Highlights In the constant bid to lose weight, we tend to turn to different aids

weight loss benefits just like green tea . The light coloured brew is enjoyed without milk or sugar and has a mild flavour. It helps boost your metabolism, curbs your appetite, improves blood circulation and burns fat. However, it is rightly said, excess of anything can be bad. This wonder drink may have its numerous health benefits , but it also comes with few side effects that should not be overlooked.

What is Green Coffee?

Green coffee is made with raw and unroasted coffee beans of coffee fruits. Coffee beans are generally cleaned and then roasted, ground and brewed to produce coffee. However, green coffee beans are not roasted but just cleaned and that's why they retain the natural green colour. These coffee beans are believed to have a higher amount of chlorogenic acid that has various health benefits. A study published in the Indian Journal of Innovative Research and Development (IJIRD) indicates that the miracle active ingredient called chlorogenic acid found in green coffee helps in weight loss. Since these coffee beans are not roasted the compound retains its potent properties that benefit the body.

Green coffee is raw and unroasted coffee beans of Coffee fruits



According to Dr. Simran Saini from Fortis Hospital in New Delhi, "Some people have complained about digestive issues like abdominal cramps and loose motions after sipping on one or two cups of green coffee daily. Therefore, if you tend to experience any stomach problems, I would recommend you to discontinue it immediately.



She add, "Also, avoid having green coffee right after your meals. It affects the absorption of important minerals like folic acid and iron; this is the reason why people have reduced hemoglobin in the body. Always drink it at least one hour before or after the meal. Do not drink more than two cups a day."

Another side effect of green coffee is the presence of caffeine. Excess of caffeine may not be good for your health. High doses of caffeine could be dangerous, especially for people with conditions including anxiety, diabetes, Irritable Bowel System (IBS), high blood pressure and osteoporosis.

Even if you do not have any chronic condition, excess consumption of green coffee can cause symptoms like headache, upset stomach, restlessness, insomnia and anxiety.



Refer to a nutritionist or health expert if you are planning to switch to green coffee anytime soon. In case of any serious symptoms, visit the doctor immediately and avoid taking more than two cups of it daily.