This well-known sweet shop, tucked away on the streets of Karol Bagh’s Ajmal Khan Road, is a delight for people with a sweet tooth. Standard Burfee has a heritage of over 60 years. It boasts of plush interiors and its bright, glassy counters proudly display many varieties of sweets, namkeens and savoury snacks. Though the classic breakfast preparation - Puri Chhole is its claim to fame, Standard Burfee has a very fascinating journey.Mr. Ravi Tej Singh, co-owner of Standard Burfee, shares, “Standard Burfee started out as a tiny stall selling just 'Burfees'. Gradually, we diversified into selling other sweets and turned the stall into a sweet shop in Karol Bagh. Our special Puri-Chhole was introduced almost 10 years after opening our mithai shop." Puri-Chhole doesn't drip with desi-ghee as one would imagine. They add just the right amount of desi ghee in their preparations, and don’t go overboard with the spices either. Their puris are seasoned simply with salt, chilli powder and ajwain seeds and are soft from the inside with a crispy golden-brown outer covering. The curry is a mix of chickpeas , tiny pieces of potatos, paneer and some crispy pakodis or vadas. The Puri-Chhole is served with a carrot pickled made in mustard oil. You must accompany your meal with their sweet or salted lassi, and of course, their melt-in-the-mouth Sooji Ka Halwa foodie and he tells us with a wide smile, “If I ever have to choose between working or trying some delicious food - I’d always choose the latter.”

