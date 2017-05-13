Summer Special: How to Make a Refreshing Melon Shake + Tips to Give Your Regular Shakes An Overhaul

Highlights When it's blazing hot outside most of us just don't feel like eating much

Summers need to be battled by staying hydrated

Sumptuous shakes marry refreshment with nutrition; apt for summers

Shakes and smoothies are celebrated and best loved during sweltering heat. Season's choicest of produce can be teamed with low-fat milk or yogurt or arrive at sumptuous shakes or smoothies. Throw in some of your favourite nuts and seeds or a scoop of classic vanilla ice cream topped with a generous drizzle of hot chocolate sauce... lip-smacking indeed!



"Milk is a meal in itself. For summers you can even opt for low-fat milk or yogurt. One of the best ways to curb hunger pangs is to quickly make a milkshake. Blend in some of your favourite fruits, nuts and seeds. Not only will this supply all essential nutrients to the body but also give an instant energy boost to you," says a Delhi-based Nutritionist Anshul Jaibharat.

If you have been dreaming of relishing a summery treat, don't bother stepping out in the sun, we've put together a sensational recipe for you that can easily be executed in the comfort of your kitchen. Keep slurping while enjoying your favourite tv series this summer, just do not sweat it out.



Musk Melon Shake

Ingredients

1 cup chopped musk melon

1 cup milk

1/4 cup cream (optional)

1/2 tsp vanilla essence

1/2 cup crushed ice

Scoop of vanilla ice cream



Method

Put all ingredients, except ice cream in a blender jar and blend smooth.

Transfer into a glass top with ice-cream and serve.



Give your regular shakes an overhaul

1. Ice cream should be just about the perfect texture; neither runny nor too stiff.

2. You can also try frozen yogurt.

3. You can also add your favourite cookies to add that extra crunch and volume.

4. We love putting a slice of a decadent, sluggish brownie at the bottom of our shakes.

5. You skip milk altogether and add at least three scoops of ice cream, a couple of chocolate cookies and a dash of your favourite liquor to work up an all grown-up summer shake.

6. Keep away from ice as it will water down the beverage.

Dunk. Blend. Slurp!