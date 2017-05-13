Sushi Burger: The Hottest New Food Trend?

Mannat Arneja | Updated: May 13, 2017 13:27 IST
For those of you who don’t know about Sushi, it is a Japanese dish prepared with sushi rice ( a combination of rice and vinegar) which is rolled out and filled with raw seafood, vegetables or fruits and is garnished with soy sauce, wasabi and so on.The combination of the two is made possible by substituting the bread buns of the hamburger with dome shaped sushi rice buns with the original sushi filling in the middle like raw seafood, soft-shell crabs or fresh vegetables with wasabi or any other dressing instead of the fried meat patty. One concern which arises with the Sushi Burger is the difficulty to eat it because the rice bun tends to break easily and you're left with sticky fingers which ruins the eating experience. To avoid this situation, many chefs have come up with an idea to fry the rice buns in order to keep the bun together which reduces the stickiness as well. Some people use sea weed to tie the burger together.
This dish has so many variations that one cannot just stick to a single recipe. People have come up with a number of innovative alterations to the dish and we have some of our favourite picks for you:An original Sushi Burger with raw seafood and vegetable filling.
Here is a short video of the actual Sushi burger preparation with soy sauce dressing