Taco Mahal: A New York-Based Eatery That Dishes Out Indo-Mexican Food with Flair

Highlights Taco Mahal offers fusion Indo-Mexican food in NYC

It is run by a father-daughter duo

Naan or roti stuffed with curries is served fusion tacos

The name of the restaurant, obviously, alludes to one of the most loved Mexican comfort food - tacos - and India's emblem of love and peace, the Taj Mahal.



A post shared by Taco Mahal (@tacomahalnyc) on Apr 11, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT



"As you know, the Taj Mahal was built as a representation of 'eternal love'. We created Taco Mahal to represent everyone's love of tacos. At Taco Mahal we blend the best of both worlds, wrap all that up in a pillowy soft Naan bread or Roti, freshly baked with each order," notes the official website.

A post shared by Taco Mahal (@tacomahalnyc) on Mar 27, 2017 at 11:32am PDT



The menu here looks short yet bristled with excitement. You are given a choice of breads - naan or roti; you can then go on and choose your favourite stuffing ranging from Chicken Tikka Masala, Lamb Kebab, Chicken Curry, Lamb Curry and Veggie of the Day. Also try what is lovingly call dal-chawal, papad with chutney and gulam jamun as the quintessential and best way to conclude a hearty Indian meal. There is masala chai as well for those who simply can't miss their dose of caffeine.

A post shared by Taco Mahal (@tacomahalnyc) on Mar 23, 2017 at 10:21am PDT



Taco Mahal is worth a culinary adventure. It looks like a happy place that is committed to delivering nothing short of mouthwatering food. Josans' humble eatery is centrally located in the heart of the historic West Village, New York City. If you plan to be in NYC anytime soon, do visit this gastronomic hub and share with us your experiences.