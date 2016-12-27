NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Highlights

  • Pakistani police say 12 Christians died
  • After consuming contaminated homemade alcohol
  • Total of 34 people who consumed the alcohol were taken to hospitals

Tainted Alcohol Kills 12 Christians in Pakistan

  |  Updated: December 27, 2016 13:32 IST

Pakistani police say 12 Christians died after drinking contaminated homemade alcohol during the Christmas holiday.

Police officer Shahbaz Virk said Monday that a total of 34 people who consumed the alcohol were taken to hospitals in central Pakistan and that four remain in critical condition.

He says seven suspects have been detained on charges of supplying the tainted alcohol.

Alcohol is prohibited in Muslim-majority Pakistan, but non-Muslims are allowed to purchase it from licensed shops. Christians make up a tiny minority and tend to work in low-income jobs, meaning that homemade liquor, despite the risks, is more affordable.




(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


China Uncovers 500,000 Food Safety Violations in Nine Months
Baking Whole Fish in Foil Easier, Tastier Than Steaming It

