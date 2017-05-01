Tejas Express: A Premier Train That'll Serve Meals Crafted by Celebrity Chefs

There is no second opinion that the Konkan Railways offer some of the most breathtaking experiences that a Rail journey could ever offer. What makes this journey even enjoyable is the brand new addition of a premier train that will connect Mumbai and Goa. Tejas Express is all set to run between the two hottest destinations of the country from June 2017. The train comes with star-studded facilities that promise to take the travelling experience with the Konkan Railways a notch higher.

In its first, Tejas boasts of automatic doors along with wi-fi facility, water level indicators in bio-vacuum toilets, sensorised taps, hand driers and LCD screens. The 20-coach express train will mostly have executive chair and chair cars.

Celebrity Chef’s Menu, TV Screens, Bio-Vacuum Toilets – The Tejas Express Is Going to Be Awesome!https://t.co/u4R369RXEy — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 3, 2017

One of the star features of Tejas is the availability coffee and tea vending machines, snack tables along with meals specially crafted by celebrity chefs. Like other Shatabti and Rajdhani trains, catering services will be a part of the ticket fare.Tejas comes with additional 22 exclusive features with an aim to provide comfort to passengers in the inter-city journeys. There has been no disclosure on who is/are the names behind the gourmet meals that will be offered on Tejas. However, earlier this year there were official reports of the Ministry of Indian Railways working on a contract with Chef Sanjeev Kapoor for meals creation for the Tejas Express.

"Quality catering service will be a part of Tejas fares like Rajdhani and Duronto trains and railways is considering an agreement with renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor to finalise the menu shortly," noted a PTI report published in early January this year.



Inputs from PTI