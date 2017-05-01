Tejas Express: A Premier Train That'll Serve Meals Crafted by Celebrity Chefs

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: May 01, 2017 18:55 IST
In its first, Tejas boasts of automatic doors along with wi-fi facility, water level indicators in bio-vacuum toilets, sensorised taps, hand driers and LCD screens. The 20-coach express train will mostly have executive chair and chair cars.
#Mumbai to #Goa 20-coach #TejasExpress Train looks AMAZING @sureshpprabhupic.twitter.com/FMWLA73V28— Harsh Pancholi (@harshpancholi21) April 30, 2017
Celebrity Chef’s Menu, TV Screens, Bio-Vacuum Toilets – The Tejas Express Is Going to Be Awesome!https://t.co/u4R369RXEy— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 3, 2017
Menu by @SanjeevKapoor , LED Screens, Bio-Vacuum Toilets – #TejasExpress Is Going to Be Awesome!— Kunal Vimal (KV) (@kvQuote) January 5, 2017
Thank You @sureshpprabhu@narendramodipic.twitter.com/pBeoheHNgT
"Quality catering service will be a part of Tejas fares like Rajdhani and Duronto trains and railways is considering an agreement with renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor to finalise the menu shortly," noted a PTI report published in early January this year.
