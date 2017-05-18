Thaggu Ke Ladoo: This Famous Sweet Shop Has Been Cheating its Customers, But Why?

Adarsh Pandey, who belongs to the third generation of the family that has been running the sweet shop, tells us, “My grandfather, Ram Avtar Pandey, ran away from his house and landed in Kanpur about 60 years ago. He started selling ladoos
on a plate to earn a living and was later inspired to open his own sweet shop. Our shop gained popularity because our ladoos
are not like any other normal ladoo
. We have a secret recipe that distinguishes us from the others.”
