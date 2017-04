The 5-Second Rule: Does it Really Work or Is it Just A Myth?

Health experts do not really agree with the five-second rule

Here are few important facts you must keep in mind with respect to the five seconds rule and decide for yourself.1. Floors that appear to be clean and spotless need not necessarily be clean. Microscopic sized germs and bacteria are always present which our eyes may not catch.2. The quicker you pick up the fallen item, the better but that does not mean that the food product is absolutely safe to consume. Be it 5 or even 3 seconds, bacteria gets instantly transferred onto the food item.3. Even if you may be a propagator of the 5-second rule, it is very essential to keep in mind the kind of food that would have fallen and its nature. For instance, one must avoid fallen fruits (without the skin), wet items like a buttered toast and such food items.(Also read: The Most Common Culprits of Food Poisoning 4. Dry food items like a toffee could always be consumed after washing them with clean drinking water. This reduces the risk of bacteria lasting onto the item. But bear in mind that you can never be sure.5. Individuals prone to food poisoning must completely avoid consuming food fallen down and should absolutely refrain from following the five seconds rule.Thus, in conclusion it can be said that making the rule a thumb rule is an individual choice. By taking the aforementioned points into consideration, the usage of the rule becomes highly subjective and would vary from person to person. Several researchers have taken steps to prove its validity and back it up scientifically. However, unfortunately or fortunately most researchers have dismissed it. At the end of the day, it is a matter of your health and it makes complete sense to take all possible preventive measures and be cautious.