The 5-Second Rule: Does it Really Work or Is it Just A Myth?

What is the five-second rule? In layman's language, if a food item falls on the floor and you pick it up within 5 seconds, it is safe to consume. As bizarre as the idea sounds, Jillian Clarke, at the University of Illinois, actually conducted a scientific study in order to find the truth behind this strange yet very popular advice. She concluded that 70 percent of the women and 56 percent of men are familiar with the rule and also that women were more likely than men to eat food that has been dropped on the floor.



However, this rule of thumb often raises several questions like 'What kind of food fell?' or 'Where did it fall?'. It requires an individual to use his or her judgment and discretion. This often reduces the validity of the five-second rule about food and it has a highly subjective application. One usually expects a “rule” to have universal application and not change with respect to the situation, but in this case it has been highly debatable.



We asked Nutritionist Dr. Anju Sood from New Delhi to share her opinion about the 5-second-rule. She says, "The contamination level from the ground is extremely high, especially in case of cooked food and hence, I do not believe in this rule or even suggest that you should try it. The food fallen on the ground is not safe to consume as no matter how many seconds later you pick it up, it will become contaminated.”



Researchers at the Rutgers University in New Jersey also concluded through their study that no matter how fast you pick up the food fallen on the ground, bacteria gets transferred on to it. Hence, they dismiss the five second theory totally.