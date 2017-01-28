The Weight Gain Diet Plan: 5 Tips for Putting on Extra Kilos

Dr. Rupali Datta, Consultant Nutritionist | Updated: January 28, 2017 10:36 IST
Digging into my nutritional knowledge and training this is what I suggest.
1. Choose Food that Provide Calories Along with Nutrients
Do not start eating high calorie junk food to gain weight. Junk food usually gives us only fat and sugar calories. They provide no nutrition. Here are some points to remember:
2. Load Up on Nuts, Dry Fruits and Seeds
Stay away from low calorie food. Instead choose calorie dense foods. They give more in smaller quantities, making it easier to eat more.
Note: An ounce (appox 28gms) of nuts, seeds and dry fruits are adequate for a day.
3. Eat Regularly
In addition to three major meals, you need to include at least three snacks to be able to increase your food intake. For achieving this, it is important that you eat at regular intervals so that the food is digested and there is space for more. The body needs time to digest and assimilate food. It is estimated that you need about two hours to digest a meal, so space it out. Eating every two hours is a good strategy.
4. Include Healthy Oils and Fats
They provide about 45 calories per teaspoon. Choosing healthy means including oils that are a combination of mono and poly unsaturated fats along with less amounts of saturated fats. Vegetable oils like sunflower and olive, nut oils like peanut, and rice bran oils are a good choice. Mustard oil can also be used in combination with one of these. Oils like virgin olive oil can be added to salads as such, increasing calorific value.
5. Choose the Right Snacks
It is essential that you snack in-between meals to make up calories. Ideally, a snack should be able to contribute at least 200 Kcal and not fill you up too much so that you can eat a meal later. Snack times are ideally two hours after a meal, so eat an early dinner and include a bedtime snack. Here are a few options:
A Sample Menu for Weight Gain
Early Morning: Have a cup of tea with sugar and 2 whole grain cookies
Breakfast: Quinoa and Lentil Salad with Chocolate and Hazelnut MilkshakeMid Morning: Waldorf Salad made with apples, celery, walnut and cream
Lunch: Eat Dal Makhani with 3 multigrain atta chappati , green salad, and 150 gms of full cream milk dahi
Tea: Dates and Cashew Vegan Balls
Dinner: Machhi Amritsari with Potato and Corn Soup
Bed Time: Rava Kheer
