Top 5 Energy Boosting Foods for Working Women

The lives that we lead today, there's just no time to stop and rest. Our hectic schedules as such take a huge toll on our health and well-being. We constantly feel sluggish and drained of energy while we are at the workplace, which often affects our concentration and work output. Well, your body needs a boost up of energy before you unleash the busy day and eating the right foods can help you a great deal.

If you are a go-getter and lead an active lifestyle, you need to be physically fit to handle all your daily activities. Along with physical exercises, you also need to eat healthy and energising foods to retain enough energy and drive to last through your busy days. Besides, you need to be fully recharged throughout the day to function well at your workplace.

Keep your tummy full and your energy levels high with the following five healthy options:

1. Granola Bar

Facing an energy dip ever so often? Munch on granola bars that can refuel you with bursts of energy. Loaded with vitamins and fiber, granola bars are on-the-go healthy snacks and are perfect for those who lead an active lifestyle. It is also a brilliant alternative for those who skip their breakfast regularly and miss out on all the wholesome nutrients required by the body. A healthier alternative to junk food, this low-fat bar also promotes healthy digestion.

2. Green Tea

Feeling thirsty and looking for healthy beverages? Green tea, no doubt is your best pick. A healthy and refreshing concoction, green tea instantly enlivens you making you fresh and energised. Besides, consumption of green tea can do wonders to your body. A super drink, it is rich in antioxidants, particularly epigallocatechin gallate or EGCG and its fat burning properties can help in weight loss and lower the risk of obesity. It also helps regulate blood sugar level and fight stress and fatigue.

3. Fiber Rich Cookies

Afraid of cookies because of high calories? Here's something for your rescue. Healthy cookies are the best alternatives which are big on health and less on guilt. Indulge in multigrain cookies with your morning or evening tea. A combination of six healthy grains - ragi, bajra, soya, whole wheat, oats and rice, it is a great alternative to regular cookies. Packed with fiber, multigrain cookies also has 'zero-cholesterol' and 'zero trans-fat'. For those who have to adhere to certain dietary restrictions, why not try sugar free cookies? The perfect guilt-free snack for weigh twatchers and diabetics, sugar free cookies is prepared with nutritious grains and has zero cholesterol and 'no added sugar'.

4. Trail Mix

A handful of nuts, seeds and dried fruits is an all time best munching option. Trail mix comes packed with a combination of almonds, cashew nuts, peanuts, melon seeds, watermelon seeds, green raisin, black raisin, dried papaya fruit and dried pineapple fruit. Laden with high protein and dietary fiber, it gives you an instant energy boost and helps you get going.

5. Spirulina

Ever heard of spirulina? Yes, you got that right! They are the edible blue-green algae. One of the richest natural sources of protein, spirulina is a complete food for the body. It contains essential fatty acids along with vitamins, minerals as well as antioxidants. It builds immunity, helps protect eyesight and fights stress. So pop one or two spirulina tabs every day and get an energy boost that keeps you going throughout the day.

