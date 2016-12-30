Top New Year Resolutions of 2017 + Tips to Stick to Yours Successfully

Harnoor Channi-Tiwary , NDTV | Updated: December 30, 2016 15:40 IST
Everyone seems to want to live a healthier life. Be fitter and stronger. Yet, the toil required for the end result doesn't have many takers. A short term fad diet or a couple of Surya Namaskars are not going to help you achieve your health goals. It takes more than that. It is a mind-set change, a complete overhaul of the way you think and your habits.
Tips to Stick to Your New Year Resolutions:
Regardless of what your resolutions are, here are some tips which may help ensure you achieve them, and not give up mid-way:
1. Keep them simple
Of course if you wish for world peace, it is not going to happen overnight. Neither is a resolution to change your entire lifestyle overnight. Keep your resolutions simple. Don't create a bucket list of resolutions, just decide on one or two.
2. Keep them achievable
Losing 10kg in 2 weeks may sound like a great idea but it is impractical, unachievable and just pure unhealthy. Keep your resolutions such that you know how to achieve them. Small steps are required to head off on a life-changing journey.
3. Make them easy to measure
A tangible resolution will be easier to follow. Something vague like "I want to be happy this year" is not a good idea as you may not know what is your achievement percentage and thus will lead to discontentment. Give yourself a target. A target weight, a target clothes size, or something like I want to spend one hour with my child every evening without any distractions. These are tangible goals.
4. Break it down
The resolution may seem daunting by itself but if you break it down, it suddenly will seem easier to achieve. Write down what steps you need to take daily or weekly to achieve this. Tick off the steps as you progress as a form of self-motivation.
Whatever be your New Year Resolution, if you follow these steps and exercise your will power, there are great chances that you will achieve it. If not, well, there's always next year