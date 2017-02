Valentine's Day Special 2017: A Delicious Menu for Breakfast in Bed

Highlights Valentines Day is a day of love

Being a patisserie chef, I've chosen a menu which consists of Pancakes with Berry Compote, Apple and Jaggery Smoothie, Granola with Milk and Banana Walnut Cookies. The menu comprises of ingredients that are good for your health without any unhealthy fats and no butter or oil. These recipes are made with healthy ingredients like honey, jaggery, fresh fruits, oats, the goodness of flax seeds and nuts that are full of minerals . As our lives get busier, we tend to look for convenience that can put our health at stake. Celebration doesn't mean fatty food . This beautiful breakfast in bed will not only make your loved one feel special but will also encourage them to tread the healthy way . Happy cooking!1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour3 1/2 teaspoons baking powder1 teaspoon salt1 tablespoon white sugar1 1/4 cups milk1 egg300 gm strawberries chopped20 gm sugar1. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, salt and sugar.2. Make a well in the center and pour in the milk, egg and melted butter; mix until smooth.3. Heat a lightly oiled griddle or frying pan over medium high heat. Pour or scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake.4. Brown on both sides and serve hot with honey and berry compote 5. For the compote just cook both ingredients together till sugar melts and strawberry become mushy like a compote.3 cups rolled oats1 tsp cinnamon1 tsp salt1 cup honey1 tsp pure vanilla extract1/3 cup whole almonds1/3 cup whole hazelnuts1/3 cup golden raisins1/3 cup dried cherries/cranberries1. In a large bowl, toss oats with cinnamon and salt.2. In another bowl, stir in together the honey, and vanilla and whisk until completely combined. Can do this in machine or by hand.3. Pour honey mixture over oats mixture and use hands to combine them.4. Gather up some of the mixture in hand and make a fist. Repeat until all oats are covered with honey mixture.5. Pour mixture onto prepared baking sheet with parchment paper. Spread out evenly but leave a few clumps here and there for texture.6. Bake for 10 mins at 170* C and then remove from oven.7. Using a metal spatula lift and flip the granola.8. Sprinkle almonds over the granola and return to oven.9. Again after 5 minutes, remove from oven and using a metal spatula lift and flip granola and this time add hazelnuts and return to oven.10. After 10 minutes, remove from oven. Let it cool completely. Sprinkle raisins and cranberries over granola and transfer to airtight container. This granola can be kept for 1 week.1 cup flour½ cup whole wheat flour1 tsp salt½ tsp baking soda¾ cup unsalted butter½ cup sugar½ cup light brown sugar1 large egg1 ½ tsp pure vanilla½ cup mashed banana1 cup rolled oats225 g dark chocolate cut into pieces½ cup walnuts1. Cream butter with both sugars until light and fluffy.2. Add egg and vanilla. Mix until combined.3. Add banana.4. Add flour, whole wheat flour, salt, baking soda, and oats until mixed well.5. Stir in chocolate chunks and walnuts 6. Using ice cream scooper, drop dough onto baking sheets, spacing 2 inches apart because cookies spread on baking.7. Bake for 12 to 13 mins at 180 to 190* C until golden brown.8. Let it cool for 5 mins on tray before removing.yogurt - 1 cupDates - 4 to 5 Pitted Jaggery melted and added as per tastecinnamon 1/4th tspFlax seeds 1 tsp1. Start by soaking dates in warm water for 30 minutes.2. Now peel and chop an apple. Add apple, dates, yogurt and other ingredients to a blender.3. Make this into a fine puree.4. Pour into glasses and enjoy.