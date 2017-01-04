Want to Dine at Amitabh Bachchan's House? For USD120, You Can
Adharika Kapoor | Updated: January 04, 2017 19:21 IST
In November last year, we had reported the outlandish pop-up by renowned Chef James Sharman at the Everest Basecamp. After its success, he has decided to bring his pop-up series to India, at none other than, hold your breath, Amitabh Bachchan's house. Slated to be an unforgettable culinary experience, the 5 day pop-up shall be commencing on 17th January, 2017.
Well known for being different from the rest, Chef James Sharman gives us goals each time he’s out with a new idea. Like the recent pop-up at Mount Everest, he’s been defying obstacles as if they were a cake walk and it’s inspirational to realise that people who think out of the box still do exist. “Sky is the limit” is a phrase that seems to motivate him and how!
As part of the One Star House Party series, where Chef James aims to cover 20 restaurants in 20 countries, over a span of 20 months, this time he aspires to lay foot in one of the homes of Superstar Amitabh Bachchan, Pratiksha in Mumbai.
What makes him unique is his ability to immerse into the culture and geographical ethics of a particular country and deliver an outcome like never before. His adaptability and ability to change with each venue is commendable.
Pratiksha is a pilgrimage site for tourists, who wish to explore the iconic life of Amitabh Bachchan. Owing to his stature in the film industry, this is a landmark that renders tourists with an experience to fulfill their curiosity regarding the life of the actor.
The One Star team leaves a mark in every country they go to, simply due their exquisite craftsmanship of creating a set to match the theme. They create a new theme each time and offer an experience close to perfection.
Unfortunately, Amitabh Bachchan may not grace the occasion with his presence. However, this remains a once in a lifetime opportunity for the few select diners who will attend this pop-up at Pratiksha, AB Nair Road, Juhu, from January 17-21. Reservations cost USD 120 per head. Reservations are now open. How to book? Just click here.
Transient since childhood, Chef James Sharman continues to appeal, inspire and motivate food lovers across the world to enrich their hearts and souls with an experience, which is magnificent and adds a lifetime of memories to drool over.
The irony here lies in the fact that while the concept of a pop-up restaurant might be temporary, it has the potential to engrave our hearts with a craving to travel the world over and get a taste of different cultures, such is the beauty of diversity.
