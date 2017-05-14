What is the Difference Between Baking Soda and Baking Powder?

Mannat Arneja | Updated: May 14, 2017 13:19 IST
Baking Soda: It is alkaline in nature which means that in order to activate this leavener one needs to add a liquid that is acidic in nature say vinegar and as soon as it activates it leaves out carbon-di-oxide which helps in raising the batter. The activation creates bubbles. This mixture can then be added to your batter to give it that perfect rise and a fluffy texture. Remember, excess baking soda can add a very soapy taste. So, add the right amount of the soda taking in account the amount of batter.
Baking Powder: Baking powder already has a small quantity of acid present in it in the form of cream of tartar or corn starch. This powder does not need an acidic ingredient to activate it. Instead, it only needs to be made wet by using little water which activates it to some extent and the rest of the work is done when heat is applied to it. Always remember that excess baking powder can create a bitter taste so add the right amount of powder to avoid that. Some recipes may call for the use of both baking soda and baking powder, so make sure you know the correct quantities.
Can they go bad?
Yes! Follow these simple steps to check if they've gone bad"
1. For baking soda, mix about 2 tablespoons of the soda and vinegar. If the mixture bubbles up, it is still good to use otherwise it’s time to hit the grocery store for a new bottle.
2. For baking powder, take 2 tablespoons of the powder and add water to it. If you notice a good amount of fizz, then the powder is fine and can still be used, otherwise, you should toss it.
Use these simple tips and you'll soon be creating wonders in the kitchen. So, armed with your newfound knowledge, put your gloves on and get the oven ready because it's baking time!
