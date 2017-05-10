What to Do If You Don't Feel Hungry for Breakfast
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: May 10, 2017 12:32 IST
We know that breakfast should be the star meal of the day and it’s terrible to even think about skipping it but what if you can’t get yourself to eat a full meal right in the morning, more so, when the meal needs to bigger and better than the other meals of the day? It’s true. Some people find it hard to wake up to a breakfast table full of food. They are not really hungry so early in the morning which turns into a habit of skipping breakfast. Skipping your breakfast means eating lesser nutrients through the day, having less control over your cravings and also reduced concentration and not to forget the risk of overeating and weight gain. So, skipping the morning meal is not a solution but we have one for you.
Why Do I Feel Nauseous in the Morning?
It is all a play of your metabolism and the balance of hormones. Scientifically speaking, metabolism is the sum of all the chemical processes that place in a living organism like digestion, transportation and more that are required to maintain life. But it needs to be fuelled regularly else you may feel sluggish and slow when your metabolic rate falls. When you sleep, you are not using some of your bodily functions, expend less energy and therefore, your metabolism also slows down. When you wake up the next morning, your metabolism does not get the go-to signal till such time you feed your body with the right nutrients. In short, it is very important to start your day right and rush into your daily chores without giving your body ample time to recuperate. The bad morning habits you’ve cultivated over time may be making you feel awful.
Another reason why you may feel nauseous could be that the body secretes several hormones while you’re waking up to give you an energy boost and this tends to raise your blood sugar levels that can lead to mild morning sickness. Therefore, experts suggest that you should avoid starting your day with sugary fruits or concentrated juices and other sweet foods.
Let us guide you how to work it out if you don’t feel hungry for breakfast. Here are few tips from leading dietitians in the country that can come in handy to deal with this situation and get you back on track.
1. Give your body time: According to Dr. Rupali Datta, Clinical Nutritionist, you need to wake up your metabolism after eight or more hours of rest and it takes time to get the engine running. “Don’t just dive in. Give your body at least two hours after waking up to warm up and build an appetite and then sit down for breakfast.”
2. Start off right: Health experts will tell you that the first thing you should have in the morning does not necessarily need to be off the breakfast menu. In fact most of them and even Ayurveda agrees that it is best to start your day by drinking water, preferably warm to flush out the toxin build-up overnight and get your metabolism started. You can add some honey and a squeeze of lime if you’d like. The idea is to start your day with a food or a drink that will help kick-start your systems and get your digestive juices flowing and so, you’ll naturally feel hungry for breakfast. These could be amla juice, nuts and dry fruits, chia seeds or certain fresh fruits like papaya. These are safe to be had on an empty stomach.
3. Break your breakfast: Some people often complain that they feel nauseous in the morning and cannot stomach a full meal. Therefore, it is best to break your breakfast in small meals, suggests Nutritionist Anshul Jai Bharat. "What you eat for breakfast is as important as when you eat it," she says.
4. Have a snack first: There is a reason why a lunch or a dinner meal is often served in courses. Breakfast is no different than any other meal of the day. Start with small snack that it easy to digest like fruit chaat, a cup of oats, or buttermilk and then move on to the heavier stuff. You can even wait for a half hour to an hour after having the snack to sit down for your morning meal and enjoy a better appetite.
5. Take a quick walk: Walk around for 10-15 minutes after you wake up. Walking around for a couple of minutes will help boost healthy metabolic activity.
6. Stay hydrated: “Not feeling hungry for breakfast is quite a common problem especially in summers as the metabolism for some people might be sluggish during this hot season. Make sure you are well-hydrated and not just by having water but also by including hydrating foods in your diet. A good way to start a summer day can be with a glass of seasonal fruit smoothie through in some nuts, seeds and oats to make it a complete meal. You can even opt for a mango or a banana lassi made with yogurt. Yogurt is light, has a cooling affect and can help whet your appetite before you sit down to eat,” suggests Dr. Simran Saini, Nutritionist at Fortis Hospital, New Delhi.
7. Eat light before going to bed: Eating too much and too late at night may be the reason for your lack of appetite the next morning. When you eat late, your body does not get enough time to digest the food as in the sleep mode most bodily functions slow down. Therefore, there may some leftover stomach acid, the next morning which can make you feel nauseous and also prevent hunger. Try eating a lighter dinner than usual for a few days like a big bowl of salad or soup to get your body used to feeling hungry for breakfast.
Try to adhere to these tips slowly and gradually and you’ll definitely feel the difference. The thumb rule is not to stuff yourself when you’re not hungry and all these are healthy ways to build your appetite.
