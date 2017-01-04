Where Do You Get The Best Samosas in India?

Most samosa addicts of Mumbai will direct you to Sion where an eatery called Guru Kripa has been dishing out tons of samosas every day. In fact, it’s said that they supply the city with almost one third of its samosas across various outlets, and even movie theatres. Their Chana Dal Samosa is extremely popular; try their chilled samosas too – it can be an interesting experience. Candies in Bandra is popular for many things, and their samosas are just one of the reasons. They make mini samosas with vegetables, and with keema, and even the Punjabi samosa is worth a shot. They come in mini and large sizes too.