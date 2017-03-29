NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
While You Were Sleeping: The World Got its First Ever 'Hand Salad'

   March 29, 2017

The latest to join hands with the world of viral content is Bon Appétit's creative take on romaine lettuce and yogurt dip! Twitter was sparked with reactions when the food-mag tweeted a pic of lettuce dunked in dip and captioned it as "Hand Salad". "Because lettuce and dip just doesn't sound like nearly as much fun," the magazine retorted.

The recipe was a part of their feature on how to quickly work up a dinner party menu in under $40. Calling yogurt dip sitting beside romaine leaves as salad put off food critics, while many were tickled in their funny bone by the unusual name of the 'dish'.
 


Here's a round up of some of the most hilarious and out-of-the-world tweet responses to the whole episode!
 


While there were many others who found the 'hand salad' concept rather quirky!


In the meanwhile, the international food magazine has not let down their defiance stance. The original article was updated with the following additions:

bon appetite screenshot

The website's homepage rather looked happy celebrating the 'Hand Salad' in all its might!
 

deal with it grab

Amused much? So are we! Share your thoughts with us in the comment box.

