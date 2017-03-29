While You Were Sleeping: The World Got its First Ever 'Hand Salad'

Sparshita Saxena | Updated: March 29, 2017 16:26 IST
It's called a "hand salad" but let's not focus on that https://t.co/fRTxgR79cYpic.twitter.com/XWY0mbAqF4— Bon Appétit (@bonappetit) March 27, 2017
Here's a round up of some of the most hilarious and out-of-the-world tweet responses to the whole episode!
me eating hand bread— darth™ (@darth) March 27, 2017
but lets not focus on that @bonappetitpic.twitter.com/EESl55R8s9
.@bonappetit just whipped up a quick bowl of cereal pic.twitter.com/0U3UGe5ThL— Juggalocialism (@UweBollocks) March 27, 2017
@bonappetit "How Millennials are ruining salads"— Miss Heartcore (@missheartcore) March 27, 2017
@bonappetit is this right? pic.twitter.com/7FhtoBdLO4— Keith Bradley (@tkbrdly) March 27, 2017
@katlionesss@bonappetit— jonathan stephens (@jeevenz115) March 27, 2017
Thought process behind it:
*pulls out lettuce to make salad*
"Eh, I guess I'll just dip it in sauce."
While there were many others who found the 'hand salad' concept rather quirky!
@bonappetit this is cute! you could even stuff and roll them with other ingredients— Brandi Anderson (@Bartsi_) March 28, 2017
@jeevenz115@bonappetit literally I've done that before glad someone else has also thought of it!— KΔTRiИE. (@katlionesss) March 27, 2017
@bonappetit great idea!— Jacqueline (@Jacqh419) March 27, 2017
In the meanwhile, the international food magazine has not let down their defiance stance. The original article was updated with the following additions:
The website's homepage rather looked happy celebrating the 'Hand Salad' in all its might!
Amused much? So are we! Share your thoughts with us in the comment box.
Images via Bon Appétit