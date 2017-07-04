Why You Shouldn't Stand and Drink Water, According to Ayurveda

Image credit: Istock

More than two thirds of the weight of the human body is made up of water. It is essential to keep the body hydrated, and enable waste to move out of the body and improve blood circulation . It maintains spinal and cognitive health. Every day, our body loses significant amount of water. Water must be consumed in such a manner that our body is able to absorb every ounce of it. By chugging water down, we disallow our body to absorb the maximum benefits required for replenishing the system. The way one drinks water is a science that must be practiced to allow the body to thrive. The way you drink water is imperative to the way you feel throughout the day.The world of food never fails to amuse anyone. What you eat, when you eat and how you eat are the three phrases that must be embedded deep into your mind and must be raised as questions from time to time.We often think less before quenching our thirst , all that matters is the temperature of the water. We pay no heed to the time when the elders in our family constantly remind us to avoid drinking water while standing. It is often intriguing. Why must our posture come into play?( Also Read: World Water Day: 6 Clever Tips to Reduce Water Wastage at Home Practitioner’s of Ayurveda often propagate a lifestyle that is in harmony with nature . They more often than not aim to cure one of ones problems in a holistic manner and that is where the posture comes into effect. When you stand and drink water, your nerves are in a state of tension. This then activates the sympathetic system, or the fight system. Your body is under the impression of fighting against danger.According to Dr Dhanvantree, Ayurvedic expert, he suggests that the notion of standing up and drinking water is closely related to the speed at which water is drunk. The two are interrelated and the speed of drinking the water is extremely essential.It is often said that standing up and drinking water accelerates the speed of drinking that water, according to Dr Dhanvantree and this is when problems like arthritis and joint damage comes into play. According to him, the Rig Vedas do mention postures, however, it is ambiguous. In the science of Ayurveda, “this particular clause is not explicitly mentioned. It is more to do with the fact that any food item must be eaten slowly. Eating slowly facilitates the digestion process and the same is true for water.”“Water must be taken like air, slowly and steadily. Drinking at a fast rate may lead to lack of oxygen in the wind and food pipe, this could potentially give rise to heart problems and lung issues.”Dr Dhanvantree also goes on to say that “ air goes inside the esophagus and creates pressure, when water is drunk rapidly, it will lead to bone and joint degeneration, joint weakness and joint pain.”Thus, while it may seem like a mere myth, there are consequences that effect the health negatively when water is had while standing. The same consequences may recur while sitting and having water at a fast rate. Therefore, what is to be kept in mind is the speed with which water gushes down in the stomach. Since the speed is faster while standing, we are warned against it.Believers of old tales often blindly follow such notions and now we know why. While it may depend from person to person and is subjective, to be in the best of your health it is always good to stick to nature and avoid disharmony. It might just take a few extra minutes, but its best to sit down, peacefully and then drink water.

