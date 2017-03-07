Women's Day Special: 6 Inspiring Food Entrepreneurs Across India

Cooking and women. For the longest time in History, women have been synonymous with cooking and vice versa, but only in the domestic confines. Some women chose to fight the dogma and step out in the world and excel in domains new to them, some chose to revolutionize the face of food altogether. Either ways they came out as winners. On the eve of women’s day, we're celebrating 7 such food industry entrepreneurs who will compel you to believe that the relationship between women and Food today is miles beyond cooking.
1. Patricia Narayan, Director of Sandheepa Chain of Restaurants
Winner of the FICCI Woman entrepreneur of the Year Award in 2010, Patricia Narayan, Director of Sandheepa Chain of Restaurants, epitomizes a tale of strength, resilience and survival. Each time life caught her at the toughest of crossroads, she stood up tougher and stronger. In her own words, she chose ‘to live’. From moving out of an abusive relationship with her husband, and be stranded at 18 with her two children to being the director of one of the biggest restaurant chains in Chennai, Patricia’s journey is made of stuff dreams are made of. To support her children, Patricia started making jams, squashes, pickles. Soon after, she set up a handcart at Chennai’s Marina beach where, in no time at all, her samosas, cutlets, coffee and tea became a rage amongst all. A successful stint of catering business ensued thereafter and finally life began taking a good turn for this strong-willed lady, The universe, it seems, had other plans. The death of her daughter Sandheepa left Patricia broken. She left the business to her son Praveen, but after two years, she was back with a restaurant chain dedicated to her daughter. ‘Sandheepa chain of restaurants’ is now famous across Chennai and employs over 200 people across its various outlets.
2. Apeksha Jain, Founder of The Gourmet Jar
Her recipe of success has a lot to do with France, a foodie instinct and a lot of free time. It was in the year 2009, when she was in Paris where her husband was pursuing his MBA. Her free time made her explore many new ingredients and recipes. Apeksha soon took to food blogging to vent her new found interest. The conception of Gourmet Jar though happened gradually with a banana jam which Apeksha first tasted at a small orchard in Burgundy described it as ''love at first bite''. Apeksha looked up various recipes to serve her and husband’s cravings at home later. Soon she started experimenting with other flavours and the Indian jam market had a fresh new face in ‘The Gourmet Jar’.The Gourmet Jar offers a range of premium jams, preserves, relishes and mustards, in unique flavour combinations, that are handmade in small batches, from scratch, using all-natural ingredients and no preservatives or additives.
Her best-selling flavours are banana rum jam, orange whisky marmalade, mango jalapeno preserve, and spicy onion relish. By 2012, Apeksha started from home, and sold her products through facebook and within 2 years, her sales registered a magnanimous boost and the business moved out of her house. Now, they have a 4,000-sqft production unit in Noida, where there is an all women production team. The feisty woman convinced her investors through a round of blind tasting, a host of Indian imported brands were kept with a few jars of her flavorful delights, and in no time the investors were all gaga over her jams. A lot of awards and felicitations followed, "Our Orange Whisky Marmalade was awarded a Bronze medal in the World Marmalade Awards 2015 that took place in Dalemain, UK. To be the first entry from India in their history, and to win this honour in the land of marmalades is a huge acheivement for us." says a beaming Apeksha.
The biggest milestone for Apeksha though was when her husband decided to quit his full time job to join her. Can the journey be any ‘sweeter’ for her!
Urvashi’s chole Kulche cart based in Gurgaon sector 14, is a perfect example of how one can’t take anything for granted in life. The world came crumbling down for Urvashi when her husband underwent hip surgery after a critical accident. It was then that this school teacher took it upon herself to rescue her family from a financial crunch and step out of her domestic confines. Urvashi decided to invest in a roadside food cart for extra income. For Urvashi who owns a lavish flat in Gurgaon and two SUV’s, the decision to step out on the streets and sweat it out for money wasn’t an easy one. But she didn’t want her children enrolled in expensive private schools of Gurgaon to bear the brunt, and decided to quit her job as a teacher and run the food cart. Initially facing resistance from family for starting a business not matching up to her status, Urvashi now has full support of her family, and wishes to start a food truck or open a restaurant soon.
Photo Credit: Facebook/soul-stirrings
4. Neha Jain, Founder and CEO of Fly By Knight
She is young, she is innovative and ‘She’ is well capable of being your new ‘Knight’ in shining armour. Neha Jain, Founder, CEO of Fly By Knight left her high profile job as a solutions consultant to start a business that came as a major respite for a city that never sleeps - Mumbai. This midnight delivery service delivers everything to appease your midnight cravings, from noodles, cakes, to Kathi rolls. Neha invested about three lakhs from her pocket in 2012 to an experiment many would have deemed a blunder. But today FBK transacts business worth Rs. 8,000 daily, with a revenue growth that is at 172 percent year-on-year. From barely getting an order a day to 28-30 deliveries a week! FBK has certainly come along way.
To meet the rising demand for hot food items, Neha also managed to get ample financial investment from top notch investors to set up a central kitchen and since 2014, FBK delivers hot food items like pasta and rice which are at par with average market rates. Going forward Neha wishes to collaborate with local restaurants and businesses.
Photo Credit: www.livemint.com
5. Rashmi Daga, Founder CEO Fresh Menu
Established in 2014, Rashmi Daga is one of the most prominent faces of Food tech apps. Fresh Menu is an online food delivery platform and has become one of the most favorite food apps amongst the youth across several cities in India. The startup employs around 500 people, operates its own kitchens to cook healthy food in-house, and runs its own packaging and delivery staff to deliver the gourmet treat at your doorsteps. Fresh Menu offers a bevy of cuisines and experimental food from across the world, to ensure you get the taste of the world in the interior of your homes.
Rashmi Daga’s run in the business has been filled with bumps and hurdles, but at the end of them all, she has always come out smiling. Fresh Menu holds about 26 kitchens currently, and all the kitchens have the capacity to handle over a thousand orders daily. Rashmi plans to open several more kitchens in the coming years.
6. Shilarna Vaze, Renowned TV Personality and Founder of Ninja Sushi
Famously known as chef Chinu is a much loved TV personality, chef, traveler, blogger all packaged in one. The Multitasker also has a degree in political science. Following a brief stint in Television, Shilarna decided to go to Paris and pursue her love for food. At Le Cordon Bleu Shilarna, got the prestigious ‘diplome de cuisine’, and there was no looking back for this foodie. After returning to India, Shilarna has worked in the finest of kitchens in Mumbai and Goa. Shilarna later opened a restaurant ‘Gaia’ in Goa with her husband, and is currently running a sushi delivering business in Mumbai called ‘Ninja Sushi’.