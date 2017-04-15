NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Food & Drinks
  • World's Heaviest Woman Eman Moved To Her New Hospital Room In A Crane

World's Heaviest Woman Eman Moved to Her New Hospital Room in a Crane

   |  Updated: April 15, 2017 12:48 IST

Google Plus Reddit
World's Heaviest Woman Eman Moved to Her New Hospital Room in a Crane
Highlights
  • Eman is an Egyptian who is considered to be the heaviest living woman
  • She onced weighed a whopping 502 kilograms
  • She has undergone a bariatric surgery and lost 242kg
Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty is an Egyptian who is considered to be the heaviest living woman. She is also the second heaviest woman in history after Carol Ann Yager of Michigan of America who weighed around 540 kilograms. Eman's initial weight was recorded at 502kg, she has recently been in news for her staggering weight loss before she could undergo a bariatric surgery. 36 year old Eman lost nearly half of her weight (242kg) in two months in order to prepare for her surgery. Eman visited Mumbai to meet Dr. Muffazal Lakdawala who undertook her bariatric surgery on 7th March, 2017.

Eman has been admitted at the Saifee Hospital in Mumbai. After the completion of her surgery and staying under observation, Eman has now been moved from a specially constructed 1000sq ft room into a suite-class room. It is reported that the room was built specially to accommodate her. Eman now weighs 252kg, almost half of what she weighed just a couple of months back. Eman was moved to her new room on Friday with the help of a crane.

(Eman Ahmed Loses 242 Kgs in 2 Months: 5 Unknown Causes of Obesity)

juan pedro

Juan Pedro: World's heaviest man; pic via AFP

Eman's male counterpart Juan Pedro of Mexico, the heaviest man in the world, is also all set to undergo a bariatric surgery next month. He has been preparing for the surgery for three months now and has to lose a whopping 175 kilos before he could appear for the surgery. Juan, at the heaviest, weighed 595 kilos. 32 year old Juan has lost close to 30% of his initial weight and is expected to lose another 50% post his surgery.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  ObesityEmanJuan PedroWorld's Heaviest
IPL 2017 KKR V/S SRH: Kolkata Biryani or the Hyderabadi Biryani, Who Wins the Battle of Taste?
IPL 2017 KKR V/S SRH: Kolkata Biryani or the Hyderabadi Biryani, Who Wins the Battle of Taste?
Easter 2017: 11 Best Easter Brunches in Delhi and Mumbai
Easter 2017: 11 Best Easter Brunches in Delhi and Mumbai

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 