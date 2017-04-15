World's Heaviest Woman Eman Moved to Her New Hospital Room in a Crane

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: April 15, 2017 12:48 IST
Eman has been admitted at the Saifee Hospital in Mumbai. After the completion of her surgery and staying under observation, Eman has now been moved from a specially constructed 1000sq ft room into a suite-class room. It is reported that the room was built specially to accommodate her. Eman now weighs 252kg, almost half of what she weighed just a couple of months back. Eman was moved to her new room on Friday with the help of a crane.
(Eman Ahmed Loses 242 Kgs in 2 Months: 5 Unknown Causes of Obesity)
Juan Pedro: World's heaviest man; pic via AFP
Eman's male counterpart Juan Pedro of Mexico, the heaviest man in the world, is also all set to undergo a bariatric surgery next month. He has been preparing for the surgery for three months now and has to lose a whopping 175 kilos before he could appear for the surgery. Juan, at the heaviest, weighed 595 kilos. 32 year old Juan has lost close to 30% of his initial weight and is expected to lose another 50% post his surgery.