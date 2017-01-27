10 Lesser Known Reasons Why Walking is Good For You

Walking offers a plethora of health benefits. From helping you to shed those extra calories and lifting your mood to controlling diabetes and lowering your blood pressure , walking everyday has enormous benefits.

Here are 10 interesting facts which will make you walk...a lot!

1. Walking Makes You Happy

It's true! Walking may actually help in uplifting your overall mood as it helps to boost endorphins, or "feel good" chemicals in brain. Just 20 minutes of walking, has been found to be enough to provide your body with increased energy and a lifted mood for as much as 12 hours. Go on and enjoy a nice walk in the park!

2. Walking Boosts Your Memory

Regular walking improves memory and overall thinking skills. Energetic strolls three times a week can increase size of brain's memory hub, which is one of the first areas to be destroyed by Alzheimer's disease. So don't forget to walk for a healthy mind and body.

3. Backward Walking Cuts More Calories

Retro walking as it is called burns more calories than traditional forms of exercise. Since we do not have eyes on the back of our heads, our senses automatically become more attentive to potential risks or dangers, which in turn increases our balance, hearing skills and vision and in turn we tend to burn more calories

Fun fact about backward walking: Just 100 steps of backward walking is equal to approx. 1,000 steps of walking forward. Who knew!

4. Improves Companionship

Strengthen your muscles and your relationship by just 20 minutes of walking with your partner. Waking with your partner gives you time to talk and some uninterrupted time to catch up on life. Walking with you partner will cheer you on is a well-known prescription for success and happy life.

5. Curbs Emotional Eating

Studies says that walking for just 15 minutes can curb cravings for sugary snacks. Walking helps in conquering stress eating because you'll have some time to work through your problems and practice moving meditation. After you've gone on a walk, you'll probably feel less likely to undo your efforts with sweets!

6. Walking Adds Days to Your Life

You don't need to run marathons to reap the benefits of staying active. Gentle stroll every 30 minutes throughout the day is enough to avoid a host of killer chronic diseases.

If you're searching for a solution to a tricky problem or feeling stuck at work. Stand up, step out and take a walk for 5 minutes. It can actually boost creative inspiration.

8. Walking Cures Insomnia

If you crave for perfect sleep, a hot bath and a long walk is your one stop solution. It's a proven scientific fact that people get a good night's sleep by simply exposing themselves to 15 minutes of daylight in the morning.

9. Go Green!

Avoiding just 15 kms of driving every week would eliminate 230 kgs of carbon dioxide emissions a year.

10. Walk for a Beautiful You

Walking is a great exercise for healthy and supple skin. If you have skin related issues such as scars, acne, stretch marks then try walking and you will notice the difference. Brisk walking leads to improved blood circulation to affected skin part and makes you look confident.

Get walking, keep walking to discover a fabulous new you!

