10 Types of Headaches We Must All Know About
Headache is the most typical sort of pain that each one of us may have felt some time or the other. It can be mild or at times so acute that it can distract you from every single task. It could the heat that causing your head to throb or mounting pressure of a situation that you find difficult to handle or it may even be a symptom of a chronic ailment. There are many different and varied reasons for a headache to occur.
You may feel the ache partially over a part of your head or you may have a pounding or a pulsating headache. The way it at attack you differs from person to person and also depends on the underlying cause. Since a headache can turn the world upside down for you until it lasts, it’s very important to figure out the root cause for the same. A minor tension from an undigested food or due to inflamed sinuses, many day to day problems can cause headaches and at the same time it may hint at something more serious. Here are 10 types of headaches that we should all know about to make it easier to find a solution.
1. Tension Headaches
These headaches are more common amongst women than men. If we go by a report, published by the World Health Organization, 1 in 20 people today suffer with daily tension headache. It is a dull or slight pressure that you feel around the forehead. It may be caused due to stress, sitting or standing in the wrong posture for long hours or due to inadequate sleep.
2. Migraine Headaches
These are the second most common headaches witnessed so far. It is reportedly seen to affect both women and men before puberty but after puberty women are more likely to suffer from migraine than men. A common trait of migraine is that you experience pain in a part of your head. It may also be accompanies by nausea and sensitivity to light and sound.
Some headaches can give you watery eyes or a runny nose
3. Cluster Headaches
These headaches appear suddenly and cause severe pain on one side of the head. They are usually caused due to the slow leak of blood and result in sudden and unbearable ache. They can give you watery eyes or a runny nose.
4. Sinus Headaches
Sinus headaches make you feel a deep constant pain in the cheekbones or the nose. When the cavities of the head called sinuses get inflamed, these type of headaches are experienced.
5. Acute Headaches
These headaches are common amongst children and vanish within a little time as well. The common cause of this kind of a headache can be respiratory or sinus problems. These type of headaches may not be as painful as the others.
6. Hormonal Headaches
These are common with the women during their monthly menstrual cycle or during menopause. The hormonal changes caused due to birth control pills can also lead to these headaches. It is caused due to the fall of estrogen levels in the body during the menstrual cycle and the early period of pregnancy.
7. Gastric Headaches
These are usually caused due to indigestion. Improper digestion can lead to gaseous build-up in the stomach which can cause ache in one side of the head. The rise of carbon dioxide triggers the headache. Our body fails to digest carbohydrates and sugar which leads to an increase of gases in the stomach. These gases contain a certain amount of carbon dioxide which can lead to a gastric headache.
The list still goes on with some other types of aches caused in the head. The pain at the back of head or the neck is due to an Arthritis Headache that is caused by the swelling of the blood vessels of the head. If it is a frontal and a bilateral pain, it can be due to an eyestrain. An Eyestrain Headache gives you incorrect vision. Physical exertion can also result in aches for a short duration. It can be due to running, jumping or other physical activities. Headaches from sneezing and coughing can also be categorized as Exertion Headaches.
Headaches can be more complicated than we think. Now that you are aware of the different types of headaches, when you encounter one make sure you identify it and find the right cure.
