18-Year-Old Creates 'Smart Bra' to Detect Breast Cancer

As of now, a biopsy is the only way to know for sure that it is cancer. It is a procedure a small part of the tissue is removed to check if it is malignant. Before that, the patient may have to go through mammograms, imaging tests, or physical examination to detect lumps or any abnormality in the breasts. The American Cancer Society recommends that women should get yearly mammogram screenings starting from the age of 45.
Julian Rios Cantu was motivated to create this unique ‘smart bra’ after his mother was detected with breast cancer and has to get her breasts removed after fighting the disease for a year. Early diagnosis of cancer is very crucial as it can help in better treatment, control and even cure of the disease. The problem with breast cancer, as the WHO points out is that in most cases it is diagnosed very late because the early symptoms need to be observed through self-examination which many people are unaware of or may fail to do.