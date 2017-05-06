18-Year-Old Creates 'Smart Bra' to Detect Breast Cancer

Julian Rios Cantu was motivated to create this unique ‘smart bra’ after his mother was detected with breast cancer and has to get her breasts removed after fighting the disease for a year. Early diagnosis of cancer is very crucial as it can help in better treatment, control and even cure of the disease. The problem with breast cancer, as the WHO points out is that in most cases it is diagnosed very late because the early symptoms need to be observed through self-examination which many people are unaware of or may fail to do.