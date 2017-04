This diet is thought to have originated in the 1980’s. The story goes that this was a regimen usually followed by the US military men who had a medical check-up coming up and needed to lose some weight fast. Other than the Military Diet there are a number of varieties of the 3-day diet such as the Fax Diet, Army Diet, Navy Diet. Cleveland Clinic Diet, and the AHA Diet. (Also read: GM Diet Deconstructed: Should You be Trying This One?