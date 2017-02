Highlights Proprioception is basically ones ability to know about the movement

We can sharpen our proprioceptive skills by practicing exercises

Here are some exercises to enhance Proprioception

Exercises While Closing Your Eyes: As you grow more confident, you will be able to perform your activities with your eyes closed. It will help in enhancing the communication and coordination between your brain and muscles which will further make you capable of knowing where your body part is without watching it.

Strengthening Exercises: Strengthening exercises like leg press, squats etc help in making your muscles stronger. As the muscles get stronger, the brain starts recognising their strength. This strength helps in the improvement of proprioception awareness of the mind and the body.

Plyometric Movements and Drills: Exercises which incorporate coordination and movement help in enhancing kinaesthetic awareness. As the body moves, the brain eventually gets trained to respond to these movements. Hence over a period of time we are able to perform activities with more confidence and less fear.

There are a number of exercises that can be performed to help enhance your proprioception. They are:

In the table top exercise, spread a mat to avoid any injury. Place your knees and palms on the floor in tabletop position. Your back should be straight and neck should be parallel to the spine. Continue looking at the floor while you raise your right arm and left leg in coordination. Try holding for 3-5 seconds and then repeat the steps on the other side. Practice 10 times on each side.Stand straight and raise your right knee to a 90-degree angle. Balance your body in this position for at least 3 to 5 seconds. Repeat 5 times on each leg alternatively. Try creating balance in your body by not taking any support or leaning against the wall.Stand with feet far apart. Keep your arms in alignment with shoulders. Facing front, walk to your right crossing your left leg over the right then come back to the original position. Repeat this on each leg for 5 times.Stand straight with knees slightly bent. Keep your feet apart and squat down until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Then immediately take a jump upwards reaching as high as possible. Thereafter come back in the same position and repeat this process 5-10 times.

