5 Ayurvedic Herbs You Can Use to Fight Stress and Calm Your Mind

Highlights Stress is a psychosomatic disorder triggered by various situations

Stress may trigger allergies, asthma and high cholesterol

Herbs like brahmi, ashwagandha and bhringraj can help combat stress

Ayurveda has been regarded as a wonderful ancient system of healing with the help of natural herbs. The inherent power of herbs help ward off diseases in a natural and healthier way. Ayurveda Expert Dr. Dhanvantri Tyagi suggests the following desi cures for relaxing your mind and body.

1. Brahmi

Brahmi is well-known for reducing stress. It is known to decrease the levels of cortisol, the stress hormone. This herb counteracts the effects of stress by regulating hormones involved with the stress response. It further enhances your concentration power, revitalizing the brain cells leaving a soothing effect on the nervous system.



2. Bhringaraj

Bhringaraj tea helps in detoxifying the body and energizing your brain by consistently supplying oxygen to them and increasing blood circulation. The calming effects of the tea will leave your mind and body relaxed.



3. Jatamasi

Jatamasi or Spikenard is an anti-stress and anti-fatigue herb. The roots of Jatamasi are the primary medicinal parts of the plant that have therapeutic effects on your stressed mind. These roots keep our mind and body free of toxins and blockages and further provides as sense of stability, allowing your brain to function properly.



4. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, which is a combination of amino acids and vitamins, acts as an adaptogen that helps the body adapt itself to stressful situations and further boosts energy, stamina and endurance power. It also promotes restorative sleep and balances the energies in the body and helps treat insomnia.

Ashwagandha acts as an adaptogen, which is a combination of amino acids and vitamins​



The magical root of this herb has a reliever action over various mental disorders. Its calmative properties help you sleep better and calm an anxious mind. It is also known to increase and improve memory power.

Stress and anxiety have got a lot to do with your lifestyle. Eat well, sleep adequately and get some fresh air daily to keep them at bay.