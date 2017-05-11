5 Easy Chair Yoga Poses You Can Do Anywhere

Photo Credit: instagram/xuanlan_yoga
Please note that chair yoga is just a spin off of the original yoga practice where you use a chair to perform the postures. The original yoga postures are practiced on a yoga mat and on the floor with your feet or hands making a direct connection with Mother Earth. Therefore, many traditional yoga experts may not really agree with it. According to Mr. Ajit Tapaswi, a yoga instructor at Yogisthan in Bangalore, “Chair yoga isn’t as beneficial as the real practice because the main aspect of yoga is to let go of all worldly attachments and this isn’t followed in chair yoga
. People are dependent on a chair to perform the asanas and the essence of yoga is to be free and independent and just use your body. It is only recommended for the elderly, but youngsters
shouldn’t participate in it if they are healthy to perform the original yoga practices”