National Deworming Day: 5 Home Remedies That Can Help You Deworm

Today marks National Deworming Day. Most of us would remember that growing up we were always cautioned about incidences of intestinal worms. While we wondered how such creepy beings could reside within us, our parents would ensure we took those deworming syrups and pills to stay healthy and strong. Intestinal worm is a common infection among children, as well as adults. Those worms act like parasites and infect the gastro-intestinal tract, where they get adhered to the intestinal wall. The infection could happen due to ingestion of undercooked meat, consumption of contaminated water, skin absorption when in contact with larva infected soil and other factors. As these parasites grow in the intestines, it can make the person severely sick.

Health experts commonly advise growing children to deworm themselves every year, if not every six months. While there are medicines to help one deworm, the awareness about it is more important to reach to a larger group of people. It is important to take preventive measures by maintaining a good hygiene, cooking meat well before eating, wearing shoes while heading out, so on and so forth. Some of the common symptoms of being infected by intestinal worms include abdomen pain or abnormal itching, sudden weight loss, blood in stool, body rashes, etc.

On this National Deworming Day, The Union Health Ministry of India said that it will reach out to nearly 34 crore children across India, including in private schools, to spread awareness and help them deworm. In case you are wondering how to prevent this infection, we bring you natural home remedies that will help you detoxify your system and prevent any such infection.

1. Raw Papayas

Papayas are known to be extremely good for the stomach, as well as in preventing intestinal worms. The enzyme papain has anthelmintic properties that work against the parasite. You can use the raw flesh, seeds as well as the leaves.

How to use: Take 1 Tbsp of fresh raw papaya juice, add 3-4 Tbsp hot water and a drizzle of honey. Drink it early morning on an empty stomach. Grind papaya seeds into a fine powder and have it with a glass of warm water or milk, or sprinkle it in your glass of smoothie. You can boil the leaves in warm water, strain the mixture and have the filtrate along with water.

2. Lotus Stem

In many cultures, lotus is considered a sacred plant, and for good reason. It has many health benefiting properties, right from the root to the flower. According to Yuan Wang, author of the book Ancient Wisdom, Modern Kitchen, "In Chinese tradition, fresh lotus stem is considered sweet and cooling, and is used to counteract summer dryness and horrid heat." Lotus roots have dietary fibre, vitamin C, potassium, thiamine, riboflavin, vitamin B6, phosphorus, copper and manganese.

How to use: Extract 2 Tbsp juice from fresh lotus roots and have it along with a drizzle of honey on an empty stomach, early in the morning.

3. Coconut

Another ingredient which health experts commonly recommend when one suffers from stomach ailments is coconut. Coconut water works wonders in clearing toxins from the system and cooling it down. Coconut oil contains caprylic acid which has anti-parasitic and anti-bacterial properties.

How to use: Take 1 Tbsp of grated coconut with breakfast, followed by a glass of warm milk with 1 Tbsp castor oil after three hours. Or you can have 3-4 Tbsp extra virgin coconut oil daily.

4. Pomegranate

Another miracle ingredient that works wonders for the heart and overall health is pomegranate. According to Ayurveda, the bark of pomegranate tree contains an alkaloid called punicine, which has anthelmintic properties that help in getting rid of intestinal worms.

How to use: According to Dr. Soma Paul, Renowned Nutritionist based in Mumbai, "Boil the bark in water, remove from flame and then let it rest overnight. Strain the water and drink it on an empty stomach early in the morning. Drinking fresh pomegranate juice can also help keep your system working efficiently.

5. Pineapple

Pineapple is a favourite tropical fruit and it comes with a host of health benefits. It is especially good for the stomach, aiding natural digestion and curing constipation. It contains a digestive enzyme called bromelain that is known to help in the breakdown of protein and combat intestinal worms.

How to use: Have fresh pineapple juice early morning on an empty stomach.