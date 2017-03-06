7 Most Effective Home Remedies for Scabies

Scabies is a skin condition caused by the mite Sarcoptes scabiei. Sarcoptes scabiei is a parasitic mite that infests and attacks the skin to cause this skin disease. Symptoms of scabies include itching and a pimple-like rash. The itching usually becomes severe at night.

Anyone can get scabies and the disease usually spreads by direct skin to skin contact with an infected person. The scabies' mite can only survive without human contact for 48-72 hours. But once the mites are on a human being, they can survive for almost 2 months. The symptoms usually take two to six weeks to show when a person is infected for the first time. When somebody develops this infection for the second time, the symptoms may begin within a day. Rashes are normally seen around the wrists, elbows, finger webs, skin around the nails and buttocks.

Scabies usually occurs in the people with a poor immune system. Crusted scabies is commonly seen in elderly people and people who already have an impaired immune system due to HIV or cancer.

According to dermatologist Dr. Deepali Bhardwaj, there are no home remedies for scabies and we should aim to get rid of the mites. There are, though, some remedies which can provide relief from itches and rashes.

Let's go through some simple home remedies that can be useful to get rid of scabies symptoms:

1. Neem



Neem is one medicinal tree with a multitude of benefits. A paste of neem and turmeric proves to be very helpful for scabies. Even neem oil can help provide relief.

2. Clove Oil



Studies have found that clove oil helps in getting rid of scabies because it has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. But, experts advise against using clove oil in its undiluted form. Instead, mix it with coconut oil and apply it on your skin before bathing. Do this for 2-3 weeks.

3. Turmeric



We've already mentioned above how turmeric makes an excellent home remedy for scabies when mixed with neem oil. Here is another way to use turmeric for relief from severe itching. Add a few drops of lemon juice to one tablespoon of turmeric and form a smooth paste before applying it. Apply the paste and leave for a little while and wash it off.

4. White Vinegar



Mix equal amounts of white vinegar and water thoroughly in a bowl. Use a cotton ball to apply the solution on the affected skin and leave it on for a few minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water. Repeat three times daily for 10 to 15 days to fight the infection completely. White vinegar has an acidic nature which helps to change the pH levels of skin and the changes in pH levels cause mites to die.

5. Aloe Vera



Aloe Vera has many medicinal properties which can accelerate the healing process of scabies. Apply fresh aloe vera gel on the affected skin. Leave it on for half an hour and then rinse it off with lukewarm water. Repeat two or three times daily for a few days and you will begin to notice an improvement in the skin condition.

6. Bleach



Bleach helps in killing mites. Mix together one part of bleach and four parts of water and spray this solution on the affected area twice daily. Repeat the process for a few days.

7. Curd and Fish



Include curd and fish in your diet, they prove to be a relief from all the itchiness and rashes.

These are a few simple and easily available home remedies that will help you reduce the itchiness and rashes associated with scabies. Dr. Deepali also suggests taking a bath twice daily with a transparent soap which contains glycerin and wearing linen clothes.



