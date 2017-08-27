9 Best Anti-Ageing Foods for Women
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: August 27, 2017 12:16 IST
Ageing is a natural process but who doesn't want to stay young and beautiful? While you can't really stop the process, you can delay the signs of ageing by following good lifestyle habits. These not only include taking good care of your skin but also paying attention to your diet. After all, it is true - you are what you eat. Your outward appearance has a lot to do with how you feel from within. The rule is simple - eat right for youthful and ageless beauty. Here are the nine best anti-ageing foods for women.
1. Pomegranate: These ruby red seeds are great for your skin. They help in improving the blood circulation and impart a natural glow. It also contains important compounds that have anti-ageing effects. Ellagic acid is a polyphenol compound that fights damage from free radicals and punicalagin is a super-nutrient that increases the body's ability to preserve collagen that helps in maintaining your skin's elasticity.
2. Avocado: "Your body can make all the fats it needs except for two essential fatty acids, Linoleic Acid (LA) and Alpha Linolenic Acid (ALA). And these two are like the team leaders to build strong cell walls for beautiful and well-nourished skin. Avocados are full of essential fatty acids Omega-3 and monounsaturated fats. They are wonderful wrinkle softeners and moisturize the skin from within," says Macrobiotic Nutritionist Shilpa Arora.
3. Eggs: Shilpa also suggests that since 98% of your hair, skin and nails are proteins, hence ample protein intake can help fight the visible signs of ageing whereas deficiencies can result in obvious pre-mature ageing and even droopy facial muscles. Eggs are one of the best sources of high quality proteins.
4. Green vegetables: Deep green vegetables like spinach, mustard and fenugreek are packed with antioxidants, polyphenols and chlorophyll. They help in building cell membranes and preserving collagen that promotes smooth and supple skin.
5. Blueberries: These sweet berries are packed with more antioxidants than most foods and can provide extra protection to your skin from sun exposure, emotional stress and cell damage.
6. Watermelon: This refreshing fruit contains lots of Vitamin C, lycopene and potassium which help in regulating the balance of water and nutrients in the cells.
7. Yogurt: and helps in keeping your skin cells healthy. It is a great source of calcium and helps the cells replenish and rebuild. Yogurt can also be applied on your skin. The lactic acid in it helps to dissolve dead skin and tightens pores.
8. Almonds: These nutty delights are rich in Vitamin E which acts as an antioxidant and thus helps in reducing wrinkles and keeps your skin youthful-looking.
9. Lemon: Getting enough Vitamin C is the best way to keep your skin looking young and bright. Drink a glass of lime water made with the juice of two lemons every day to get your daily dose.
Treat yourself to these wonderful foods to keep you skin young and beautiful. Besides this, always remember to drink a lot of fluids that can flush out unwanted toxins from the body which may clog your skin pores. Fresh juices, coconut water or buttermilk are great options.
