NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Health
  • A Simple Eye Test Can Detect Glaucoma Nearly 20 Years Before The Symptoms Start Showing

A Simple Eye Test Can Detect Glaucoma Nearly 20 Years Before the Symptoms Start Showing

   |  Updated: May 01, 2017 16:06 IST

Google Plus Reddit
A Simple Eye Test Can Detect Glaucoma Nearly 20 Years Before the Symptoms Start Showing
Highlights
  • Glaucoma is described as one of the biggest causes of blindness
  • It happens as a result of the degeneration and loss of retine cells
  • These cells are located at the back of the eye
Glaucoma is described as one of the biggest causes of blindness in the world. The irreversible blindness happens as a result of the degeneration and loss of apoptosis - retina cells located at the back of the eye. In most cases, spotting glaucoma is a tricky affair and is often detected at a stage when the patient has already lost most of his/her ability to see. Early detection is therefore paramount to treat the ailment and prevent patients from losing sight completely. "Most patients have lost a third of vision by the time they are diagnosed," Francesca Cordeiro, professor at UCL, reported by PTI.

"Treatment is much more successful when it is begun in early stages of the disease, when sight loss is minimal. Our developments mean we could diagnose patients 10 years earlier than was previously possible," said Philip Bloom, Western Eye Hospital in the UK. The study was published in the journal Brain.

(Also Read: 5 Things You Didn't Know About This Eye Infection That Cause Blindness)

eyesight 625

In a first of its kind experiment, experts from University College London, UK have invented a unique way to spot glaucoma and many other neurological disorders, like Alzheimer's, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's at an early stage. A new technique called DARC - detection of apoptosing retinal cells - uses a specially developed fluorescent marker which attaches to cell proteins when injected into patients. With the help of the technique doctors can now see individual nerve cell death in the back of the eye. The degenerated cells appear as white fluorescent spots during the eye examination, thereby making early detection of glaucoma feasible.



"While we cannot cure the disease, our test means treatment can start before symptoms begin," Cordeiro said.



The study was published in the journal Brain and stated that the examination uses equipment used during routine hospital eye examinations. Researchers hope that eventually it may be possible for opticians to conduct the tests, enabling even earlier detection of the disease. "In the future, the test could also be used to diagnose other neurodegenerative diseases," Cordeiro said.

Inputs from PTI



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  EyeEye TestGlaucoma
Generic Versus Branded Medicines: Quick Facts for Consumers
Generic Versus Branded Medicines: Quick Facts for Consumers
Dried Asian Leaf Tablets Cured Patients of Drug-Resistant Malaria
Dried Asian Leaf Tablets Cured Patients of Drug-Resistant Malaria

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 