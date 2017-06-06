Are You Getting Enough Sleep? Experts Point at the Importance of Regular Sleep

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: June 06, 2017 14:01 IST
The study adds another chapter to the ongoing research on understanding the effects of sleep on the overall well-being of a person. Erratic sleep pattern is a common phenomenon in today's world. As we struggle to juggle between work, family, friends and our personal interests, sleep seems to be the least important on our list of priorities. Sleep is important for the body to conserve and restore energy, and get ready for the next day. Experts at Harvard believe that just a single night's inadequate sleep may put a person at the risk of developing hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and even stroke. Sleep deprivation may also damage the immune system.
"Results indicated that sleep regularity, beyond sleep duration alone, plays a significant role in our health. Regular sleep schedule may be an effective, relatively simple, and inexpensive preventative treatment for heart disease as well as many other health problems," Sierra B. Forbush, from the University of Arizona in the US was quoted by IANS.
Inputs from IANS